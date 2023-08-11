Children aged six and seven can be registered for free GP care from today

FREE GP CARE will be available for children aged six and seven can be registered for free GP care for the first time from today.

Families and guardians can register online for a GP Visit Card in the age group as part of the continued rollout of free GP services for children.

GP Visit Cards allow the holders to see their doctor without any charge, while still having to pay for medicines and other services.

The HSE said it is encouraging families and guardians to make online applications for a GP Visit Card from today via the HSE website here.

Shaun Flanagan, HSE Assistant National Director for the Primary Care Reimbursement Service, said there should not be any delay in registering new applicants to the scheme.

“Our staff have been working hard in the background preparing for this change. We have updated our systems and processes to make it as easy as possible for people to apply for the new GP Visit Cards on behalf of eligible children,” Flanagan said.

He urged parents and guardians to use the “quickest and easiest way to apply” by using the website for a GP visit card for your child is online,” said.

Children under 6 years of age have been eligible for GP Visit Cards since 2015.

The free care scheme has been controversial with GP groups. Earlier this year, the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) warned that if more people become medical card holders, they will struggle to get an appointment.

In its statement announcing the change, the HSE said that extending eligibility to children aged six and seven was supported by an agreement with the Irish Medical Organisation signed last month

The HSE said this has put in place a series of supports to allow GPs to meet the likely increase in demand for services.

In addition, eligibility for income based means tested GP Visit Cards is being widened in two phases commencing next month.

The first phase is being introduced on Monday 11th September, and the second phase commences on Monday, 13th November next.