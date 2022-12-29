Free Now taxi app to charge technology fee of up to €5

FREE NOW WILL amend its technology fee, charging between €1 and €5 from January, the taxi company announced today.

From 11 January 2023 Free Now will charge a technology fee based on the transport method selected by passengers starting at €1 for a regular four-seater taxi.

A taxi with 5 seats or more will cost an extra €3, as well as Free Now’s “Reserve Fleet”, which are taxis with 4-8 seats.

A premium vehicle will have a €5 technology fee.

Passengers will always be notified of the estimated technology fee via the app before they confirm their booking to ensure they are aware of the cost, a Free Now spokesperson said.

Customers were also notified today that the app had created a passenger fee policy which “contains all the fees that Free Now and/or drivers charge to passengers resulting from the Transportation Services.”

Some social media users incorrectly stated that the app was now going to charge customers €5 for cancelling their trips, however that policy had already been in place since 2019.

A €10 cancellation fee will be introduced however, for cancellations of vehicles in the company’s “Reserve Fleet.”

This will come into effect on 11 January, with the company stating it is necessary because”the availability of these booking options is more limited than Free Now’s regular taxi fleet.”

The company confirmed that the €5 cancellation fee will continue to apply for customers who cancel 2 minutes or more after a driver accepts their request and is on route to pick you up.

It will also apply if customers are not at the pick-up address within 5 minutes of the taxi driver’s arrival.