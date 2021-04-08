#Open journalism No news is bad news

Artists' competition to create 2022 Free State centenary stamp

Artworks submitted for the €10,000 commission will be judged by an expert panel.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 8 Apr 2021, 3:43 PM
59 minutes ago 2,535 Views 5 Comments
An Post SE Artist Commission Source: An Post

ARTISTS WILL COMPETE for a €10,000 commission to create a special stamp to mark the centenary of the Irish Free State next year.

Details of the competition were announced by An Post today and the work of the chosen artist will feature on a postage stamp to mark the centenary of Saorstát Éireann on 6 December, 2022.

An expert panel led by the Chairperson of the Stamp Design Advisory committee, Mick O’Dea, will select the winning artwork. 

The Free State was established in December 1922 under the Anglo-Irish Treaty, which was signed the previous year. It came to an end in 1937 when a new constitution came into force.

“This is an innovative way of supporting the artistic community during this most challenging of times while encouraging a fresh, contemporary perspective on the centenary of the Irish Free State, one of the most important milestones for our country and its people,” Hildegarde Naughton, Minister of State at the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, said.

An Post Chief Executive, David McRedmond, said the commission is a “unique opportunity for an artist to respond to this important anniversary by creating an important public art piece which itself will become a piece of philatelic art, and travel the world representing Ireland’s rich history and artistic tradition.”

An information webinar for artists who wish to enter the competition will take place on 28 April.

Céimin Burke
