'Unjust' detention for Irish anti-corruption activist in Iraq ends after charges dropped

THE CHARGES AGAINST an Irish-Iraqi man held in Iraq are being dropped, but authorities have retained his passport according to the man’s family.

Lawyers for Yasser Eljuboori described how there had been an “agonising” four days of “unjust and arbitrary detention” since he was detained earlier this week .

They added that the situatuons remains dangerous for Eljuboori as safe passage from Baghdad to Ireland has not yet been guaranteed.

Eljuboori, originally from Iraq and an Irish citizen, is a prominent anti-corruption blogger and activist who frequently criticises the Iraqi government.

The father-of-three was detained at Baghdad airport last Monday, and later brought to a court where he was remanded in custody with no explanation given for his continued detention.

According to a statement released today by lawyers working with his family, the charges against Eljuboori have now been dropped and he has been released on bail.

It follows a court appearance this morning in Baghdad.

However, Eljuboori’s family said that Iraqi authorities have retained his passport and he has been informed that there are “two to three days of paperwork” to complete before he will be allowed to leave the country and return home to his family in Dublin.

Speaking this morning from her home in Balgriffin in Dublin, Eljuboori’s wife Laura Wickham said that it was a “step in the right direction” but feared that there remains a long road ahead to bring her husband home.

“It is wonderful news that the charges have been dropped, but I will not stop campaigning until Yasser is safely home in Dublin airport,” she said.

I call on the Iraqi authorities to return Yasser’s passport urgently, end this ordeal and allow him to return home.

Wickham paid thanks to the Tánaiste and the Department of Foreign Affairs for the support on the case.

“But now I call upon them to keep the pressure up and make clear to the Iraqi authorities that this case is not over until Yasser is safely home in Ireland,” Wickham said.

Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC, counsel for Wickham, added said that while Eljuboori has been released from custody, he should “never have been arrested, detained or charged” in the first place.

His family should never have been put through this ordeal.

Gallagher, an Irish-born barrister at London human rights firm Doughty Street Chambers, called on the Iraqi authorities to ensure he is now able to leave the country safely and speedily.

She said the firm has asked the Irish government and the Department of Foreign Affairs, the European Union External Action Service and the United Nations Special Procedures to seek assurances from the Iraqi authorities on the case.

‘Danger point’

Gallagher added that the family needs confirmation that Eljuboori will “face no further impediments” and be allowed safe passage from Baghdad.

“Regrettably we know from other cases that this is a danger point for Yasser, as there are continuing risks to him whilst he remains in Iraq,” she said.

“It is imperative that the Iraqi authorities know the world will continue to watch their actions until Yasser lands safely in Dublin airport.”