Kellie Harrington, Ailbhe Smyth, and Professor Mary Aiken to receive Freedom of Dublin

OLYMPIAN KELLIE HARRINGTON, campaigner Ailbhe Smyth and cyberpsychology expert Professor Mary Aiken will receive the Freedom of Dublin this evening.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland will confer the Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin on the three women for their work in their respective fields.

The ceremony is being held in the Round Room at the Mansion House on Dawston Street at 8pm.

Kellie Harringon, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, is receiving the honour for her “unstinting work in the community, her caring exemplar and role modelling for young people and for her sporting achievements”.

Ailbhe Smyth is being recognised “for her work in the areas of human rights, social justice and academia” and Professor Mary Aiken “for her work in the areas of cyberpsychology, online safety and security”.

Dublin City Council can award the freedom of the city through a majority vote on nominations brought forward by the Lord Mayor.

To date, 83 people have previously received the award, the most recent of whom was Dr Tony Holohan for his role as Chief Medical Officer during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other past recipients include Father Peter McVerry, the four members of U2, and Eamon de Valera.

The privileges, which are mostly symbolic, include being exempt from tax on goods brought through the city gates and permission to graze sheep on College Green and St Stephen’s Green.

There were calls for boxer Harrington to receive the freedom of the city as she returned victorious from the Olympics last year.

North Inner City councillor and family friend Councillor Nial Ring said he had contacted the Lord Mayor to formally propose Harrington be granted the freedom of the city.