French national appears in court charged over stabbing of man in Limerick city

A 35-YEAR-OLD French man has appeared in court charged in connection with the stabbing of a man in Limerick city last Monday.

Jean Louis Fancony (35), with an address at Riverpoint apartments, Bishop’s Quay, did not speak when appearing before Judge Mary Dorgan.

Fancony was charged with three offences which relate to a stabbing in the city centre, around 4pm, last Monday.

A man who was injured in the stabbing remains in a serious condition after being taken by ambulance from the scene to University Hospital Limerick.

Court charge sheets state Fancony is accused of assault causing harm to a named male at the Riverpoint apartment block, Bishop’s Quay, on 22 July last.

He is also charged with possession of a 12 inch bread knife, at Dock Road, also on 22 July last.

The third charge relates to Fancony allegedly producing an article during the course of a dispute, on the same date, at Riverpoint, Bishop’s Quay.

There was a heavy garda presence in the court for the accused’s hearing.

Garda Enda Clifford, Henry Street Garda Station, told the court he arrested Fancony at University Hospital Limerick at 9.50pm last night.

The accused replied “I will wait” to each of the three charges, Garda Clifford said.

Solicitor Tom Kiely was assigned to defend the accused and free legal aid was granted by the court.

Kiely told the court Fancony was unemployed and in receipt of social welfare.

Judge Dorgan noted gardaí had indicated they would be opposing bail, however, Kiely said his client had instructed him “not to seek bail”.

Kiely told the court he had concerns for his client’s mental well-being.

Judge Dorgan directed that Fancony receive “any medical and psychiatric assistance and evaluations that may be appropriate”, and the judge remanded him in custody to appear before Limerick District Court again on 30 July.

