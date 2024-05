POLICE IN FRANCE have shot and killed a man who was attempting to set fire to a synagogue in the northern city of Rouen, the country’s interior minister has said.

À Rouen, les policiers nationaux ont neutralisé tôt ce matin un individu armé souhaitant manifestement mettre le feu à la synagogue de la ville. Je les félicite pour leur réactivité et leur courage. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) May 17, 2024

A source close to the case told AFP the man “was armed with a knife and an iron bar, he approached police, who fired. The individual died”.

The interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, thanked police for their “responsiveness and courage”.

France has the largest Jewish community of a country after Israel and the United States, as well as Europe’s largest Muslim community.

This is a breaking story with more to follow.

Contains reporting from © AFP 2024