#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 28 October 2021
Advertisement

Four French porn actors charged with rape following string of abuse claims

This is the first time porn actors in France have been charged with rape.

By AFP Thursday 28 Oct 2021, 9:30 PM
52 minutes ago 9,907 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5586715
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FOUR FRENCH PORN actors have been charged with rape following a string of abuse claims by women in what has been described as the industry’s #MeToo moment, judicial sources said today.

Three of the four actors charged on 22 October over videos available for streaming on the “French Bukkake” website have been taken into custody, the sources said.

This is the first time porn actors in France have been charged with rape, a year after women began speaking out about the abuse they suffered on amateur as well as professional porn film sets.

Last year, four people were charged with pimping and modern slavery over the allegations targeting “French Bukkake”, including two porn film producers, who go by the pseudonyms Mat Hadix and Pascal OP.

A source close to the investigation said around 50 abuse victims had been identified.

Prosecutors are also investigating the “Jacquie et Michel” website, which bills itself as a hub for “amateur” porn videos and which has also been the target of abuse claims by women who say they have suffered violence on set.

One actress, who did not want to be named, told AFP at the time that a director forced her into practices that left her in pain for days, and that she was coerced into unprotected sex with a man who had lied about having tested negative for a sexually transmitted disease.

Dozens of women have come forward with abuse stories after feminists began campaigning to lift the taboo over violence in an industry in which women have long been portrayed as consenting to such acts.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

France is not the only country whose porn industry is under investigation. In the US, porn star Ron Jeremy was this year charged with rape or sexual assault of 21 women and girls.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie