Tuesday 22 June 2021
Renewed appeal for information on woman who disappeared in Galway in 1985

Barbara Walsh was last seen in a Gaeltacht area in Galway 36 years ago today.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 22 Jun 2021, 3:40 PM
Barbara Walsh who went missing in 1985.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ AND CRIMESTOPPERS have issued a renewed appeal for information on the 36th anniversary of the disappearance of a woman in Galway.

Barbara Walsh (née Lydon), a mother of seven, went missing from her home in Rusheenamanagh, Carna, Galway.

The 33-year-old held a party in her house on a Friday night, 21 June 1985. She was last seen at her home at 4am the following morning.

On the 36th anniversary of her disappearance, gardaí are appealing to the wider Carna community for assistance.

Gardaí said they believe that people in this Gaeltacht area have information which may provide the missing woman’s family with answers. 

Detective Sergeant Colm Mac Donnachadha said gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances around Barbara’s disappearance.

“We are appealing to the people in the community surrounding Rusheenamanagh to come forward with any piece of information however small and allow An Garda Síochána to evaluate its importance in unlocking this mystery,” he said.

We are conscious that we now live in a very different era to 1985 and now with that passage of time, people may feel more comfortable sharing information with us.

“Barbara Walsh was a dedicated mother and wife and her disappearance has caused great anxiety and worry to her young family who are now adults and parents themselves. 

“Ahead of what would be her 70th birthday, we are asking those with information, no matter how insignificant they think it is, to make contact with us.”

Barbara Walsh Photo Barbara Walsh. Source: Garda Press Office

Barbara’s daughter, Jacqueline Walsh said: “We know our mother did not leave us on the morning of June 22, 1985.

“Not knowing what has happened to her all these years has taken a significant toll on us all as a family. We just want to know where she is so we can bring her home, and lay her to rest.

We are appealing to anyone who has information – now is the time to come forward. We want our mother back, we want to know what happened on June 22, 1985, and we want that information to come to light, no matter what that might mean.

Gardaí said a full case review was conducted in January 2015. A series of searches were carried out by gardaí at that time and in the period since.

Several searches have been carried out in the Rusheenamanagh area. Gardaí said they will continue to act on any information from the public in relation to this case. 

Gardaí also said they are liaising with Interpol on the case, but no information has arisen to indicate that Barbara left this jurisdiction, 

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025, Salthill garda station on 091 514720, any garda station or the garda confidential line 1800 666 111.

