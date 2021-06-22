Renewed appeal for information on woman who disappeared in Galway in 1985

GARDAÍ AND CRIMESTOPPERS have issued a renewed appeal for information on the 36th anniversary of the disappearance of a woman in Galway.

Barbara Walsh (née Lydon), a mother of seven, went missing from her home in Rusheenamanagh, Carna, Galway.

The 33-year-old held a party in her house on a Friday night, 21 June 1985. She was last seen at her home at 4am the following morning.

On the 36th anniversary of her disappearance, gardaí are appealing to the wider Carna community for assistance.

Gardaí said they believe that people in this Gaeltacht area have information which may provide the missing woman’s family with answers.

Detective Sergeant Colm Mac Donnachadha said gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances around Barbara’s disappearance.

“We are appealing to the people in the community surrounding Rusheenamanagh to come forward with any piece of information however small and allow An Garda Síochána to evaluate its importance in unlocking this mystery,” he said.

We are conscious that we now live in a very different era to 1985 and now with that passage of time, people may feel more comfortable sharing information with us.

“Barbara Walsh was a dedicated mother and wife and her disappearance has caused great anxiety and worry to her young family who are now adults and parents themselves.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Ahead of what would be her 70th birthday, we are asking those with information, no matter how insignificant they think it is, to make contact with us.”

Barbara Walsh. Source: Garda Press Office