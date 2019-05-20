Poll: Have you made up your mind how you'll vote in the local and European elections?

IT’S ONLY A few days now until the Irish electorate goes to the polls on Friday for this year’s local and European elections.

Over 2,000 people are bidding to be elected to local councils while it’s a very competitive field vying to be members of the European Parliament.

The posters have been up for several weeks and candidates have been on the airwaves outlining why they feel they should get your vote on 24 May.

We asked you at the beginning of this month if you’d made up your mind yet, and many hadn’t. So, at the beginning of election week, have you made up your mind how you’ll vote in the local and European elections?

