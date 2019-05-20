This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Have you made up your mind how you'll vote in the local and European elections?

Ireland goes to the polls on Friday.

By Sean Murray Monday 20 May 2019, 8:27 AM
1 hour ago 5,297 Views 21 Comments
Election posters in Kildare
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

IT’S ONLY A few days now until the Irish electorate goes to the polls on Friday for this year’s local and European elections.

Over 2,000 people are bidding to be elected to local councils while it’s a very competitive field vying to be members of the European Parliament. 

The posters have been up for several weeks and candidates have been on the airwaves outlining why they feel they should get your vote on 24 May.

We asked you at the beginning of this month if you’d made up your mind yet, and many hadn’t. So, at the beginning of election week, have you made up your mind how you’ll vote in the local and European elections?


Poll Results:

Yes to both (715)
No (493)
I won't be voting (186)
Yes, but just for the local elections (122)
Yes, but just for the Euro elections (81)





About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

