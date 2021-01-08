More frost this morning and temperatures of up to -8 degrees due tonight

File image of morning frost on cars in Dublin in 2017.

THERE IS WIDESPREAD frost and ice this morning across the country with motorists advised to take care on the roads.

A Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning is in place nationwide until 11am. The warning has been in place since 5pm yesterday.

Last night was cold with temperatures reaching as low as -4 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures tonight will range from -2 degrees Celsius and could reach as low as -8 degrees.

A Yellow ice warning is also in place in Northern Ireland until 12pm this afternoon.

AA Roadwatch said there are widespread icy conditions on the roads this morning, with particular care needed on secondary and minor roads.

It advised to stick to main routes where possible as they are more likely to have been gritted.

Gardaí in Sligo have reported treacherous conditions on the Collooney/Ballysadare road (R290) and have advised using alternative routes.

In Wicklow, gardaí have warned drivers to avoid the Sally Gap and Wicklow Gap due to treacherous road conditions.

Met Éireann said the rest of today will be dry with bright winter sunshine. Well scattered wintry showers will also occur mainly in Ulster and east Leinster.

Temperatures will reach one to five degrees Celsius at most with light to moderate northernly breezes.

A “severe” frost is set to begin soon after dark.

Tonight will be extremely cold with widespread frost and ice. It will remain dry, calm and clear in many areas but wintry showers will affect east Leinster.

Fog could also form in some areas.

Tomorrow morning will be extremely frosty and icy with freezing fog in parts. Some wintry showers will affect east Leinster with patchy rain and drizzle moving throughout the day into the west and northwest of the country.

Other areas will stay dry with some sunny spells. Highest temperatures will reach between just zero to four degrees Celsius.