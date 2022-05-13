#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 13 May 2022
Poll: Are you superstitious?

Today is Friday the 13th.

By Órla Ryan Friday 13 May 2022, 10:00 AM
1 hour ago 6,639 Views 19 Comments
Black cats are viewed as unlucky or lucky, depending on which part of the world you live in.
Image: Shutterstock/V Tarasenko
Image: Shutterstock/V Tarasenko

IT’S FRIDAY THE 13th – a date that has become synonymous with superstition and bad luck.

Some people throw spilled salt over their shoulder, and avoid walking under ladders or on cracks on the footpath – regardless of the date. But a sense of superstition is often heightened today.

Friday the 13th developed its reputation for multiple reasons including the death of Jesus on a Friday, following the presence of 13 people at the Last Supper.

Let us know: Are you superstitious?


Poll Results:

No, it's a load of rubbish (847)
Yes, you can't be too careful (520)
I don't want to answer, this seems like a trap (198)
I don't know (196)




Órla Ryan
