Poll: Are you superstitious?

IT’S FRIDAY THE 13th – a date that has become synonymous with superstition and bad luck.
Some people throw spilled salt over their shoulder, and avoid walking under ladders or on cracks on the footpath – regardless of the date. But a sense of superstition is often heightened today.
Friday the 13th developed its reputation for multiple reasons including the death of Jesus on a Friday, following the presence of 13 people at the Last Supper.
Let us know: Are you superstitious?
