Poll: Are you superstitious?

Black cats are viewed as unlucky or lucky, depending on which part of the world you live in.

Black cats are viewed as unlucky or lucky, depending on which part of the world you live in.

IT’S FRIDAY THE 13th – a date that has become synonymous with superstition and bad luck.

Some people throw spilled salt over their shoulder, and avoid walking under ladders or on cracks on the footpath – regardless of the date. But a sense of superstition is often heightened today.

Friday the 13th developed its reputation for multiple reasons including the death of Jesus on a Friday, following the presence of 13 people at the Last Supper.

Let us know: Are you superstitious?

