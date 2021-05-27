#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 27 May 2021
The Friends reunion episode airs today - with the cast back on screen together after 17 years

‘The One Where They Get Back Together’ will be available to watch from today.

By AFP Thursday 27 May 2021, 6:00 AM
8 minutes ago 240 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5448689

THE CAST OF the much-loved ’90s sitcom Friends have reunited for a special episode which is available to watch from today. 

Details have been kept under wraps, but fans can expect a table read of a classic episode, a recreation of the famous quiz at Monica and Rachel’s apartment – and lots of hugs, tears and reminiscing.

The episode will be available on Sky and streaming service NOW. It will air on demand from 8am and on Sky One at 8pm this evening. 

“Where’s the tissue box?” asked an emotional Jennifer Aniston in a trailer that shows the group reflecting on their rise to stardom and firm real-life friendship.

“I love you guys so much,” she added during a group embrace.

Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer collectively negotiated $1 million (€818k) each per episode by the end of their popular and zeitgeist-setting 10-year run on the show.

In a sign of the show’s enduring appeal, the gang are reportedly taking in $2.5 million (€2.05 million) each for the reunion.

Banking on nostalgia, parent company WarnerMedia originally planned the “unscripted special” as a blockbuster way to launch its HBO Max streaming service last year.

But filming was delayed by the pandemic, with producers determined to bring the gang back in-person to iconic sets like the Central Perk cafe at the show’s original studio outside Los Angeles.

“We wanted to do it a year ago, give back to everyone – to all the fans, especially in the dark times we were all experiencing,” said Schwimmer in a recent interview.

“Hopefully, a year later, people will still enjoy it.”

‘Pivot!’ 

‘The One Where They Get Back Together’ airs 17 years after the show’s finale drew more than 50 million viewers.

British comic James Corden will host the reunion, interviewing the cast in front of the giant fountain on the sprawling Warner Bros Ranch used in the show’s famous opening credits.

Returning guest stars will include Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon, and Maggie Wheeler – better known the world over as the perennially shocked Janice.

From outside the Friends universe, celebrities including Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Lady Gaga and K-pop sensation BTS will drop by.

AFP

