Saturday 29 April 2023
# frogs
Quiz: How much do you know about frogs?
Frogs are an important part of the Irish environment, so let’s test how well you know them.
DEAD AND ROTTING frogspawn was spotted this week in the Wicklow Mountains, which a zoology researcher said is “not a good sign” for the state of Ireland’s environment.

Frogspawn has long been an indicator that spring has arrived, but extreme temperatures in the last few months may have interfered with frog reproduction.

Let’s focus on frogs for a bit longer, and test your knowledge of the species.

How many species of frog are there in Ireland?
Shutterstock
1
5

12
What is the species called?
Shutterstock
Usual frog
Common frog

Familiar frog
What do you call the children’s game where one person crouches down and the other hops over them?
Shutterstock
Leapfrog
Crickethop

Tadpole pounce
Why do some frogs have webbed feet?
Shutterstock
To help them dive deeper
To fight strong currents when swimming

To catch prey
In Shrek 2, which character turns into a frog?
Shutterstock
King Harold
Puss in Boots

Princess Fiona
What time of day are frogs usually most active?
Shutterstock
Sunrise
Afternoon

Nighttime
What is the smallest species of frog? Not pictured here, this one is just a (cute) baby frog.
Shutterstock
Goliath frog
Red-eyed tree frog

Paedophryne amauensis
In 2015, The Muppets Show star Miss Piggy announced that she had ended her relationship with which famous frog?
Shutterstock
Le Frog
Mr Toad

Kermit
Why do frogs have sticky tongues?
Shutterstock
To make them better kissers
To catch prey

To use as a defensive mechanism
Which animated television series does this meme come from?
The Simpsons
Futurama

Peppa Pig
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You're a Frog Fiend
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You're a Frog Follower
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You're a Casual Croaker
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You're a Pathetic Paddler
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You're a Lazy Leaper
