Saturday 11 September 2021
'A declaration of war': How the world's media covered the 2001 attacks on the Twin Towers

The US is marking the 20th anniversary of the tragedy this weekend.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 11 Sep 2021, 10:30 AM
JUST BEFORE 2pm Irish time on 11 September 2001, the first images of smoke billowing from one of New York’s Twin Towers were appearing on US national news channels. 

The terror attack, which claimed the lives of 2,753 people, lead international news bulletins as the situation unfolded over the course of the day and was the front page story in newspapers across the globe.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center – here’s a look at how the world’s media reported it.

United States: ‘Our nation saw evil’

ny times

boston globe

washington post

Ireland: ‘War of the worlds’

irish times

Britain: ‘A declaration of war’

Source: Alamy Stock Photo

london times

uk daily telegraph

France: ‘The new war’

Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Germany: ‘Terror attack on the heart of America’

Italy: ‘Thousands dead’

Kuwait: ‘Beyond words, beyond belief’

Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Australia: ‘War on America’

the age

