Friday 15 April 2022
Frontline workers' pandemic payment to be paid 'as soon as possible' after guidelines finalised

The payment is being made to public service healthcare and ambulance workers, in recognition of their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Céimin Burke Friday 15 Apr 2022, 2:03 PM
By Céimin Burke Friday 15 Apr 2022, 2:03 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5739889
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
THE ROLL-OUT OF the pandemic ‘special recognition’ payment for frontline workers is one-step closer as the HSE is set to publish procedures to activate the reimbursement next week.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly today welcomed “significant efforts” to facilitate the €1,000 payment, noting that the money will begin arriving in bank accounts “as soon as possible”.

The circulars required to activate the payment have been finalised and will be published by the HSE early next week.      

Donnelly said today that the payment will be made “as soon as possible to those who are confirmed as eligible, through the next available payroll, subject to local processes.” 

“This measure was introduced as a token of the appreciation and gratitude that myself, my colleagues in Government and the Irish people have for the ongoing efforts of our frontline public sector healthcare workers to protect us all from the worst impacts of Covid-19.

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all involved – in particular our frontline public sector healthcare workers and the unions who represent them – for their patience and extensive engagement while this important once off measure was progressed,” the health minister said.

The payment will not be subject to income tax, USC, or PRSI. 

Details of another round of payments to frontline workers that are not employed by the HSE – such as staff in private sector nursing homes and hospices – will be announced at a later date.

