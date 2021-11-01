#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 1 November 2021
Advertisement

Frost accuses EU of ignoring political sensitivities in Northern Ireland

He also said the EU had “destroyed cross-community consent”.

By Press Association Monday 1 Nov 2021, 7:39 AM
1 hour ago 5,734 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5588725
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

UK BREXIT MINISTER David Frost has condemned the European Union for behaving “without regard to the huge political, economic and identity sensitivities” in Northern Ireland.

Frost also said the EU had “destroyed cross-community consent” with an “overly strict” enforcement of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The attack came after the UK and the EU put forward proposals to address the dispute over the protocol, which was negotiated by Frost.

He made the comments in the foreword to a new paper for the Policy Exchange think tank that sets out how negotiations in the Brexit process have been hampered by decisions made in 2017.

The terms of the protocol effectively kept Northern Ireland in the single market, creating a border down the Irish Sea between Great Britain and the fourth nation of the UK, which has angered unionists and hit the UK’s internal market.

Frost said: “We must return to the protocol and deliver a more robust, and more balanced, outcome than we could in 2019.”

He argues that a 2017 EU-UK joint report, which set the terms for the Brexit process, was a result of the UK failing to make “the necessary mental shift from being a member of the EU to negotiating exit from the EU”.

He also claimed it was a result of the “extreme weakness” of the UK Government after the June 2017 election.

Related Reads

30.10.21 ‘Do they want a solution at all?’: O’Neill questions the UK’s red lines on NI Protocol
25.10.21 Is the Protocol bad or good for firms in Northern Ireland? It's both, they say
24.10.21 UK and EU 'still far apart' on big NI Protocol issues as talks to continue in London

The Policy Exchange paper – The Northern Ireland Protocol: The Origins of the Current Crisis, by Roderick Crawford – provides a chronology of Brexit negotiations and what went wrong in 2017.

It argues that commitments, particularly on the Irish border, in the 2017 joint report were “a diplomatic triumph for Ireland and the (European) Commission” but “failing to secure adequate reciprocal concessions was a staggering failure for the UK”.

Crawford says the joint report – and what it committed the UK to – led to a flawed February 2018 draft withdrawal agreement and the subsequent November 2018 Withdrawal Agreement.

The paper says that led to the fall of Theresa May’s government in 2019 and “tied the hands” of the new Government led by Boris Johnson that year as it renegotiated the terms of Brexit.

Frost also warns that enforcement of the Northern Ireland Protocol “has begun to damage” the Good Friday Agreement.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He claims he considered resigning in December 2017 after reading the terms of the joint report and realising “a crucial pass had been sold”.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie