#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 25 October 2021
Advertisement

UK's Frost sets December deadline for reaching protocol agreement with EU

The Brexit minister said there remained ‘significant’ gaps between the two sides on reforming the treaty.

By Press Association Monday 25 Oct 2021, 7:00 PM
48 minutes ago 2,748 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5583856
David Frost.
Image: PA
David Frost.
David Frost.
Image: PA

A DECEMBER DEADLINE has been set for the UK and the European Union to find a solution on the Northern Ireland Protocol, according to David Frost.

The Brexit minister said both sides wanted the dispute over the post-Brexit terms “settled one way or the other” before the winter as he admitted there were still “significant” gaps between them on reaching an agreement.

Frost also reiterated, when giving evidence to MPs earlier today, that the UK would not accept a role for the European Court of Justice (ECJ) as an arbitrator of the protocol.

Asked how long Britain was prepared to carry on talks with the European Commission before invoking Article 16 of the protocol, a move that would effectively unilaterally suspend the treaty, the Conservative peer signalled that the UK Government and Brussels wanted the issue resolved by December.

Frost told the European Scrutiny Committee: “We have always been clear we don’t want this situation to run on for a very long time and, to be fair to the commission, they have said that as well.

“We all see this as an issue for this autumn, to be settled one way or the other.”

The comments come as the EU and the UK prepare for another round of negotiations in London on Tuesday with the aim of finding a solution to the protocol, following similar conversations in Brussels last week.

During his appearance before the Commons committee, Cabinet minister Frost was adamant that the UK would not be willing in those talks to concede on allowing a role for European judges in any overhaul of the current terms.

He said he wanted to ensure the future relationship between the UK and EU was “not ultimately policed by EU institutions including the courts of justice”, adding that Britain was not interested in any arrangements which kept the court by some other name.

Reform measures put on the table by the EU would see an 80% reduction in checks envisaged for retail agri-food products arriving in Northern Ireland from Britain, with customs paperwork slashed by half.

The proposed changes also remove the prospect of certain British produce, including Cumberland sausages, being banned from export to the region.

The EU has also offered to legislate to ensure no disruption to the supply line of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, in a move Frost said was welcomed.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, the measures put forward by the bloc do not offer any concession on a key UK Government demand, the removal of the oversight role for the ECJ, which Frost has made clear is a red line in the negotiations.

Frost, while praising some elements of the EU plan, said some of the ideas put forward were “problematic”.

“The problem with them is that they don’t go far enough,” he told MPs.

“I’m not sure they would quite deliver the kind of ambitious freeing up of trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland that we want to see, but what we’re trying to test is whether they could find the basis to go further than what they have put on the table.

“That’s the kind of discussions we have been having and it has been quite constructive so far, but the gaps between us remain significant.”

Despite the differences, Frost stressed that it would be “much better for stability, prosperity and certainty” in Northern Ireland if an accord could be struck before the winter deadline.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie