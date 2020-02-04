Widespread frost expected tonight as temperatures to drop as low as -2 degrees

TODAY WILL BE a largely dry and sunny day with any early showers clearing out later this morning.

Met Éireann has forecast that it’s set to turn very cold tonight, however, with a widespread frost expected under mostly clear skies.

The lowest temperatures will be between -2 and 1 degrees with western coasts to enjoy the mildest conditions tonight.

While the outlook for the next few days is largely dry with high pressure, it looks set to become unsettled towards next weekend.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees. Windy at first with fresh to strong northwest winds but the wind will gradually ease through the afternoon.

Tomorrow will be dry but rather cloudy with temperatures between 7 to 10 degrees. Temperatures could reach freezing again tomorrow night.

Rain isn’t expected to return until Friday evening as it moves into the west.

“The trend for next weekend is for unsettled weather with spells of wet and windy weather and possibly very windy conditions on Sunday,” Met Éireann added.