Tuesday 4 February, 2020
Widespread frost expected tonight as temperatures to drop as low as -2 degrees

The rest of the week will be largely dry until the rain returns this Friday evening.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 7:14 AM
49 minutes ago 4,147 Views 2 Comments
File photo. Frost-covered cars in Dublin.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

TODAY WILL BE a largely dry and sunny day with any early showers clearing out later this morning. 

Met Éireann has forecast that it’s set to turn very cold tonight, however, with a widespread frost expected under mostly clear skies.

The lowest temperatures will be between -2 and 1 degrees with western coasts to enjoy the mildest conditions tonight. 

While the outlook for the next few days is largely dry with high pressure, it looks set to become unsettled towards next weekend. 

Tomorrow will be dry but rather cloudy with temperatures between 7 to 10 degrees. Temperatures could reach freezing again tomorrow night.

Rain isn’t expected to return until Friday evening as it moves into the west. 

“The trend for next weekend is for unsettled weather with spells of wet and windy weather and possibly very windy conditions on Sunday,” Met Éireann added. 

Sean Murray
