This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 5 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Food alert over frozen mini sausage rolls which may contain pieces of plastic

The FSAI has advised those who have bought the product not eat it.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 5 Apr 2019, 10:04 PM
5 minutes ago 617 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4579777
Image: Shutterstock/Richard M Lee
Image: Shutterstock/Richard M Lee

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has issued an alert over Greggs 16-pack Mini Sausage Rolls.

The alert was issued after it emerged that the sausage rolls may contain small pieces of plastic.

The plastic could present a choking hazard, which the authority said made it unsafe to eat and presented a safety risk.

The affected packs, sold exclusively in Iceland stores, weigh 433g and have a batch code of 18334 and a best before date of 30 November, 2019.

The FSAI has advised those who have bought the product not to eat it and to return it to the store where it was purchased.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie