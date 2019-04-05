Food alert over frozen mini sausage rolls which may contain pieces of plastic

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has issued an alert over Greggs 16-pack Mini Sausage Rolls.

The alert was issued after it emerged that the sausage rolls may contain small pieces of plastic.

The plastic could present a choking hazard, which the authority said made it unsafe to eat and presented a safety risk.

The affected packs, sold exclusively in Iceland stores, weigh 433g and have a batch code of 18334 and a best before date of 30 November, 2019.

The FSAI has advised those who have bought the product not to eat it and to return it to the store where it was purchased.