Garda Recreation Club closed after rodent droppings found in kitchen, bar and carvery areas

SEVEN FOOD BUSINESSES were ordered to partially or fully close after being found in breach of food safety legislation in May.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, reasons for the closures included the presence of rodent droppings and unsafe storage.

The closure orders were served on:

Tim Nessa, Davis Street, Limerick

The retail store was closed on 14 May and the order was lifted two weeks later.

An inspection report dated 14 May found that “there was evidence that the food business operator is cutting meat in a rear store room adjacent to the sanitary accommodation”.

The inspection also found that the carpet in the rear of the store “is heavily stained with debris including particles of cut meat”.

“This area is wholly unsuitable for the practices currently being carried out by the food business operator,” the inspection report said.

The full text of the order can be seen here

Garda Recreation Club, Westmanstown Sports Centre, Dublin 15

All areas related to food and drink in the restaurant were closed on 16 May and were reopened the following day.

A food hygiene inspection report on 16 May found that rodent droppings were present “through the premises”. This included kitchen, bar and carvery areas.

“Adequate procedures are not in place to control pests,” the report states.

The full report can been seen here

Pimientos, Trimgate Street, Navan

The restaurant was closed on 22 May and the order was lifted two days later.

A closure order for the restaurant said there was “a lack of facilities, equipment and work space provided” to allow for hygenic storage of food.

“Foodstuffs were not stored or kept in appropriate conditions to prevent harmful deterioration and protect them from contamination,” the order stated.

You can read the full closure order here

Rimantas Meats, Belturbet Business Park, Cavan

The meat manufacturing plant was closed on 23 May by the local council.

Cavan County Council found breaches of EU regulations and said there was “production of ready-to-eat food contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes, a known foodborne pathogen.”

You can read the full closure order here

Peter Stanko Sausages , Cootehill, Cavan

The meat manufacturing plants at the same location were closed by Cavan County Council on 30 May.

The closure order said that was due to the failure to comply with a number of hygiene requirements.

Among them were that “the production area was not equipped to allow raw meat to be maintained at the required temperature”, “there were no hygienic facilities for drying hands in the production area” and “the meat smokers were located in a yard area”.

You can read the full closure orders here and here

Orient, Castlemill Shopping Centre, Balbriggan, Co Dublin

The restaurant was closed after an inspection dated 31 May found that “both chefs informed this department that they had received no food hygiene training”.

The inspection also stated that the chef was not able to detail “how long raw fish for sushi had been in the freezer”.

Full text of the order can be seen here