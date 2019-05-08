Donegal takeaway closed due to 'sewage and other wastes overflowing from open drain'

SIX FOOD BUSINESSES were ordered to partially or fully close after being found in breach of food safety legislation in April.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, reasons for the closures included the mould growth on an ice making machine, blackened beer taps and an absence of soap and hand drying facilities.

The closure orders were served on:

Spicy Hut, Main Street, Carrigart, Donegal

The restaurant was closed for five days after health inspectors observed “sewage and other wastes overflowing from an open drain in the rear yard” of the restaurant.

“Given that staff occupy this area, a risk of transfer of faecal material from the yard to the kitchen exits, giving rise to a risk of contamination of food,” the inspection report states.

The report also notes that a “defective grease trap” in the kitchen was overflowing with wastewater containing discarded grease.

The FSAI inspectors noted the restaurant had failed to ensure the food was protected from contamination “likely to render the food unfit for human consumption”.

The order was issued under the FSAI Act 1998 on 11 April and subsequently lifted on 16 April.

The full text of the order can be seen here.

Freestyle Asian Restaurant, 23-24 North Main Street, Cork

The restaurant was closed on 25 April after inspectors found no evidence of routine cleaning taking place, noting a build up of dirt, grease and food debris on the walls and floor in the kitchen.

On the day of inspection, a risk of both direct and indirect cross-contamination in the kitchen was noted:

“Raw squid tubes, partially cooked spring rolls, Chinese leaf lettuce and prawn toast were stored on the raw meat preparation surface in the extremely warm kitchen for the duration of the inspection.”

Inspectors also noted that there was temperature abuse of food evident within the premises, leading to an increased likelihood of bacterial growth which could cause food poisoning.

There were buckets of sauce left on the dirty, greasy floor underneath the cooker where they were open to bacterial growth and physical contamination

A bag of frozen chicken fillets was noted thawing on the dirty floor directly underneath the mechanical dishwasher

The order was issued on 25 April under the EC Official Control of Foodstuffs Regulations 2010.

The full text of the order can be seen here.

Ceann Sibéal Hotel, Ballyferriter, Tralee, Kerry

The kitchen and outside vegetable preparation area of the hotel were closed for one day after inspectors found that the hygienic condition of the premise could pose a risk of contamination.

The inspector’s report states that on the day of inspection internal surfaces of equipment and the freezers were engrained with dried in dirt and food residue, while the floor was covered in grease and dirt.

The report also notes that the vegetable preparation area was dirty and covered in leaves which had blown in thrown an open door.

The inspector also raised concerned that the accumulation of waste on the premises may attract pests.

The report states:

A food waste bin was in appalling condition with the lid propped open and a foul odour emanating from the same.

The order was issued on 17 April under the EC Official Control of Foodstuffs Regulations 2010 and subsequently lifted on 18 April.

The full text of the order can be seen here.

Pangan Taste of Asian, Unit 1, Block B, River Village, Monksland, Athlone, Roscommon

The business was forced to close for six days after inspectors raised concerns around the preparation and storage of food, along with cleanliness, noting that “equipment surfaces throughout the kitchen were dirty”.

Inspectors found that there was no means for staff to hygienically wash their hands “due to absence of soap and hand drying facilities”.

When it came to food preparation, a “filthy, dirt engrained” wooden chopping block used as a food preparation table. A chopping board was placed on top of this.

At the time of inspection, one food preparation sink was being used for the preparation of raw meat, cooked food preparation and washing of vegetables.

Concern was also raised about the storage of food with the report noting that there was “no effort made to prevent contamination due to lack of segregation of food preparation” and that no evidence was produced that food safety training had been undertaken.

Rice cookers were layered in food debris, not cleaned after previous use. Layers of old rice particles were present around the rim of the rice cooker.

Frozen prawns were being thawed in water at room temperature on the drainer of the wash up sink.

The order was issued on 16 April under the EC Official Control of Foodstuffs Regulations 2010 and subsequently lifted on 23 April.

The full text of the order can be seen here

Dragon Chinese take away, Main Street, Dunshaughlin, Meath

The restaurant was ordered to close for one day after inspectors found there was no hot running water in the food preparation area or staff toilets.

On the day of inspection, there was no hot running water at the sinks for washing food or for cleaning and disinfecting utensils and equipment. This was also the case at the wash hand basins in the food preparation area and the staff toilets.

Failure to provide an adequate supply of hot running water at sinks and wash hand basins may lead to contamination of food and food contact materials.

The order was issued on 16 April under the EC Official Control of Foodstuffs Regulations 2010 and subsequently lifted on 17 April.

The full text of the order can be seen here

Paud O’Neills, Langford Street, Killorglin, Kerry

The music bar venue located in the back yard of the pub was ordered to close for one day after inspectors the found the bar was not well maintained, noting cigarette butts and broken glass throughout the venue.

The inspector’s report notes that the level of cleaning was “completely inadequate” as the floor surface throughout was “filthy with grimed dirt”.

All of the equipment behind the bar was also found to be “extremely dirty” with blackened dirt observed around the base of the beer taps, the inner surface of the sink, beer tap and trays.

The door of the ice making machine was very dirty with mould growth observed on the internal surfaces of this unit.

Concern was also raised about the gaps and large holes that evident between the doors and wall surfaces putting the venue at risk of pests.

The order was issued on 11 April under the EC Official Control of Foodstuffs Regulations 2010 and subsequently lifted on 12 April.

The full text of the order can be seen here