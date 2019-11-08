This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 8 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Grocery store closed after two dead rats found in dry goods storeroom

14 food businesses received closure orders from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland last month.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 8 Nov 2019, 3:11 PM
1 hour ago 11,346 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4884334
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stanislaw Mikulski
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stanislaw Mikulski

FOURTEEN FOOD BUSINESSES received closure orders from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in October. 

The orders were served last month for breaches of food safety legislation, notably the FSAI Act 1998 and European regulations.

The orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE) and local authorities. 

For various reasons, 10 closure orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on:

  • Glyde Fries Takeaway, Main Street, Tallanstown, Louth
  • Wisla (retailer), Unit 2, Park Road Business Park, Park Road, Waterford
  • Celtic Pure (packaged water), Corcreagh, Shercock PO, Monaghan
  • Cloncat Service Station (retailer), (Closed Activity: Using water sourced from the private well supplying the business for 1. drinking; 2. making hot/cold drinks or ice; 3. food preparation i.e. washing, 4. as an ingredient in any food prepared on premises) Fordstown, Navan, Meath
  • Hot & Tasty Foodstall (takeaway), Main Road, Ballyforan, Roscommon
  • Indian Moon (takeaway), 3A West Douglas, Douglas, Cork
  • C&E (retailer), (Closed activity: the sale and supply of fresh fish and crustaceans), 19 Catherine Street, Limerick
  • U Pick Store (retailer) Unit 6, Westside Business Centre, Seamus Quirke Road, Galway
  • Gabriela’s Tea Room (restaurant), (Closed activity: the manufacture of cakes and confectionery on the premises) Cavan Street, Oldcastle, Meath
  • Camden Rotisserie (under appeal) (restaurant – café), 37 Lower Camden Street, Dublin 2

In relation to the U Pick Store, inspectors reported that “two dead rodents (rats) were found in the dry goods storeroom”. 

“An accumulation of rodent droppings” were also noted “throughout the dry goods storeroom”, the inspectors said.

Separately, for other various reasons, four closure order was also served under the FSAI Act 1998 on:

  • NKD Pizza (takeaway), 9 Orwell Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6
  • The Whole Hoggs (Small Meat Manufacturing Plant), Rathmaiden, Slane, Meath
  • Euro Corner (retailer), (Closed area: all of the business except [from 10 October 2019] the grocery in the front of the ground floor, for sales of pre-packed ambient foods only) 13 Broad Street, Waterford City, Waterford
  • Instanbel Buffet House, 90-91 Marlborough Street, Dublin 1

In relation to The Whole Hoggs, inspectors reported that “rodent (mouse) faeces were noted throughout the establishment and in particular, under the chest freezer, on the work surface beneath the vacuum packing machine in the production area and inside a cupboard in the production area used for storing food wrapping and packing materials”. 

There was also evidence that “food was exposed to a risk of contamination as a result of rodent (mouse) activity in the production area”. 

A similar situation was found in the Instanbel Buffet House, where inspectors reported that they found “rat droppings behind free standing fridges in the kitchen”, “rat droppings under food preparation table” and “rat droppings on the floor beside deep fat fryer”. 

In relation to pest control, the inspectors found “obvious entry points where rats could gain entry”. 

Commenting today, Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, reiterated the need for food businesses to have adequate pest control systems in place and added businesses must operate strict food safety procedures at all times and that they need to be extra vigilant during this busy time of year.

“As in recent months, a high number of the enforcement orders were associated with issues related to pests and failures in basic staff training. These issues are all preventable and food businesses must ensure that they always adhere to a high standard of food safety and hygiene,” Dr Byrne said.

“It is imperative that a proper pest control system is in place and that this is checked very regularly in order to avoid infestations of rodents and insects,” she said. 

Dr Byrne added that with the busy Christmas period approaching, “food businesses much be especially vigilant to ensure compliance with the law and to protect the health of their customers”. 

Full details of the closure orders and improvement orders issued by the FSAI in October can be found here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie