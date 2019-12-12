This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Organic bottled infant milk recalled due to presence of fish

The product label did not declare that it contained fish.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 1:30 PM
the milk The bottled milk affected by the recall. Source: FSAI

AN INFANT MILK starter pack from the brand Hipp has been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

The product has been recalled because it contains fish, which is not mentioned on the label. 

The Hipp Organic Combiotic First Infant Milk Starter Pack (1 from birth onwards) of six infant bottles has been recalled as a result.  

The batches and best before dates included in the recall are: 

  • 9 January 2020 with batch number L-099191
  • 11 March 2020 with batch number L-162192
  •  5 April 2020 with batch number L-186191

The undeclared presence of fish could make the batches unsafe for those who are allergic or intolerant. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
