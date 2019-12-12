Organic bottled infant milk recalled due to presence of fish

The bottled milk affected by the recall. Source: FSAI

AN INFANT MILK starter pack from the brand Hipp has been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

The product has been recalled because it contains fish, which is not mentioned on the label.

The Hipp Organic Combiotic First Infant Milk Starter Pack (1 from birth onwards) of six infant bottles has been recalled as a result.

The batches and best before dates included in the recall are:

9 January 2020 with batch number L-099191

11 March 2020 with batch number L-162192

5 April 2020 with batch number L-186191

The undeclared presence of fish could make the batches unsafe for those who are allergic or intolerant.