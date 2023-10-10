FTX Trial: Founder's top exec testifies against him in crypto-fraud trial

THE TRIAL OF FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday saw his former fellow top executive, Caroline Ellison, begin giving evidence against him.

She immediately blamed her former boyfriend for directing her to commit crimes before his cryptocurrency empire collapsed last November.

Ellison’s highly anticipated turn in the witness box in Manhattan federal court took place just moments before the trial broke for lunch.

When she was asked to identify Bankman-Fried in the courtroom, Ellison stood and scanned the courtroom, at first unable to find him, before gesturing his way with a flip of her hand and saying he was “over there wearing a suit”.

In the trial’s second week, Ellison said she committed fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering along with Bankman-Fried and others.

Asked by a prosecutor about Bankman-Fried’s involvement, she said: “He directed me to commit these crimes.”

Bankman-Fried could face decades in prison if he is convicted of charges lodged against him when he was brought to the US from the Bahamas last December. He has pleaded not guilty.

Bankman-Fried, 31, was one of the world’s wealthiest people on paper, with an estimated net worth of 32 billion dollars (£26 billion), when his cryptocurrency businesses collapsed as investors and customers sought to empty their accounts last November.

Bankruptcy proceedings followed as prosecutors alleged that stolen funds were used to fund his businesses, make donations and contribute to political campaigns in the hopes of influencing cryptocurrency regulation in Washington.

At one time, FTX was the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world.