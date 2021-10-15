#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 15 October 2021
Advertisement

Fuel Allowance increase won't be paid out until November - but will be backdated

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the allowance was increasing by €5 to €33 a week.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 15 Oct 2021, 2:02 PM
52 minutes ago 2,225 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5575792
Image: Shutterstock/Ksenia Rybka
Image: Shutterstock/Ksenia Rybka

THE €5 INCREASE in the Fuel Allowance announced in this week’s Budget will not be made until 1 November, but will be backdated by three weeks, according to the Department of Social Protection. 

The government on Tuesday unveiled its Budget for 2022, announcing how it plans to spend a €4.7 billion package.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the allowance was increasing by €5 to €33 a week. 

Following the Budget announcement, there was some confusion online as to when the €5 increase would kick in.

The Department of Social Protection had confirmed this week that the €5 increase kicked in on 12 October.

However, this increase won’t be paid out until the week commencing 1 November and will be backdated to 12 October. 

That means that three weeks worth of arrears of €15 will be paid for weekly recipients and 12 weeks worth of arrears of €60 will be paid for lump sum recipients on the week of 1 November.

The Fuel Allowance is a means-tested payment to help with the cost of heating your home during the winter months.

It is paid to people to are receiving certain long-term social welfare payments.

The aim of the scheme is to help qualified households in receipt of certain social welfare payments with their heating costs.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The allowance represents a contribution towards a person’s normal heating expenses and, according to the Department of Social Protection, it’s not intended to meet those costs in full.

Only one Fuel Allowance is paid to a household.

The 2021-2022 Fuel Allowance season started on 27 September and will run until April 2022. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie