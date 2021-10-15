Fuel Allowance increase won't be paid out until November - but will be backdated

THE €5 INCREASE in the Fuel Allowance announced in this week’s Budget will not be made until 1 November, but will be backdated by three weeks, according to the Department of Social Protection.

The government on Tuesday unveiled its Budget for 2022, announcing how it plans to spend a €4.7 billion package.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the allowance was increasing by €5 to €33 a week.

Following the Budget announcement, there was some confusion online as to when the €5 increase would kick in.

The Department of Social Protection had confirmed this week that the €5 increase kicked in on 12 October.

However, this increase won’t be paid out until the week commencing 1 November and will be backdated to 12 October.

That means that three weeks worth of arrears of €15 will be paid for weekly recipients and 12 weeks worth of arrears of €60 will be paid for lump sum recipients on the week of 1 November.

The Fuel Allowance is a means-tested payment to help with the cost of heating your home during the winter months.

It is paid to people to are receiving certain long-term social welfare payments.

The aim of the scheme is to help qualified households in receipt of certain social welfare payments with their heating costs.

The allowance represents a contribution towards a person’s normal heating expenses and, according to the Department of Social Protection, it’s not intended to meet those costs in full.

Only one Fuel Allowance is paid to a household.

The 2021-2022 Fuel Allowance season started on 27 September and will run until April 2022.