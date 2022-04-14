#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 15 April 2022
Advertisement

Fuel leak thwarts Nasa’s dress rehearsal for moon rocket

Liquid hydrogen is extremely hazardous, with officials noting that the systems had been checked for leaks prior to the test.

By Press Association Thursday 14 Apr 2022, 10:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,323 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5739691
Image: PA
Image: PA

NASA’S LATEST ATTEMPT to fuel its huge moon rocket for a countdown test was thwarted by a hazardous hydrogen leak, the latest in a series of troubling equipment trouble.

The launch team had just begun loading fuel into the core stage of the rocket when the leak cropped up. This was Nasa’s third shot at a dress rehearsal, a required step ahead of a test flight to the moon.

This time, the launch team managed to load some super-cold liquid hydrogen and oxygen into the core stage of the 30-story Space Launch System rocket, but fell far short of the full amount.

Liquid hydrogen is extremely hazardous, with officials noting that the systems had been checked for leaks prior to the test.

Technicians deliberately left the smaller upper stage empty, after discovering a bad valve last week.

The helium valve inside the upper stage cannot be replaced until the rocket is back in its hangar at Kennedy Space Centre.

Two previous countdown attempts were marred by fan issues and a large hand-operated valve that workers mistakenly left closed at the pad last week.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Officials said via Twitter that they are assessing their next steps.

Nasa had been targeting June for the launch debut of the 322-foot SLS rocket. The empty Orion capsule on top will be sent on a four to six-week mission around the moon and back.

Astronauts will strap in for the second test flight around the moon, planned for 2024. That would be followed as early as 2025 with the first lunar landing by astronauts since 1972.

Nasa plans to announce the crews for these two missions this summer.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie