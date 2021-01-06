Cabinet expected to sign off on January closure of schools

CABINET IS EXPECTED to sign off on the closure of schools until February, following last night’s sub-committee on Covid-19.

The Cabinet sub-committee met to discuss a number of possible further restrictions.

Schools will remain closed until at least 31 January. However, certain special schools and classes for those with special needs will remain open.

The government will review school closures on 30 January.

The majority of construction sites will also close, with only limited sites involved in the construction of social housing, schools and other exempted projects allowed to remain open.

The click-and-collect exemption for non-essential retailers is also set to be scrapped.

The current 5km distance to which people can travel is to stay in place.

In addition, Cabinet are set to agree that all travellers into Ireland from any country will have to provide a negative PCR test from the previous 72 hours.

It will be implented first for those travelling from the UK and South Africa, but then extended to other countries.

The travel ban from Britain and South Africa will be extended by 48 hours and will now elapse at midnight on Friday.

After that, all travellers from those countries will have to provide a negative Covid-19 test when they arrive in Ireland.

Passengers will have to show the negative test results when boarding.

If you travel without a prior test result, passengers could be subject to a fine, or detention.

The requirement for a negative test from all other countries on the red list will be introduced at a later stage.

Yesterday, the Taoiseach said he is in agreement with the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan that there is an issue with more than one million people being “on the go” travelling to schools, given the rapidity of the spread of coronavirus.

“Opening schools means that a million people are out there in the community. And given the rapidity and the spread of the disease, and given what we’re witnessing elsewhere in other jurisdictions, in terms of that rapidity, and that growth, one has to really measure the advisability of doing that.”

Ahead of today’s Cabinet meeting, it’s understood a number of ministers believe the entire construction industry should remain open.

Speaking yesterday, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe stressed the importance of the construction sector to the economy.

“From an employment point of view alone, I do believe that keeping construction open will be a very important part of how we can help our economy recover as we move through the year. But we’ll have to hear from NPHET in terms of what could be the consequences of doing that.”

In an interview with TheJournal.ie before Christmas when the additional restrictions were announced by the Taoiseach, Housing Minister Darragh Murphy said construction would remain open throughout.

“Yes, 100%. We’re real clear on that, that construction, and its ancillary services, so support services for construction, are essential services, and they remain open in the current restrictions,” he said. The minister said the industry has adapted well and is operating safely.

However, it is understood that some in government circles believe that when schools are closed and hospital operations are cancelled, it’s difficult to argue that construction is essential.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The Taoiseach said yesterday that suppressing the virus will mean a significant reduction in the mobility of people back to the levels that we had in Ireland in March.

“In other words, we really have to say to people you’ve got to stay at home over the next number of weeks are essential purposes,” he said.

While schools are due to remain closed this month, there are concerns that they could remain closed for longer, with one minister stating the 31 January is just an indicative date.

Any services that close now, including schools, could remain shut until the vulnerable have been vaccinated and case numbers are down to a low level.

In order for some parts of the economy to reopen, swabbing of close contacts would have to be back up and running so that the numbers would be comparable. There is a lot of caution around easing off on the restrictions until ICU numbers are back to around 30 and hospitalisaions are below 250.

It is speculated that this won’t happen before the end of February, maybe March.

As of 2pm yesterday, 840 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 76 are in ICU. There have been 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

While the issue of imposing a curfew, as has been done in other countries, was not on the agenda of last night’s meeting, it is understood that some ministers are in favour of introducing one.

In addition to signing off on the new restrictions, a memo is being brought to Cabinet by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys seeking approval to maintain the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) at its current rates until 31 March.