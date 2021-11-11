#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 11 November 2021
Advertisement

Simon Coveney: Families to be provided with full report into Donegal care home abuse scandal

The report’s publication has been delayed following a dispute between the HSE, gardaí and the report’s authors.

By Eoghan Dalton Thursday 11 Nov 2021, 4:56 PM
18 minutes ago 653 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5598477

AN OBJECTION FROM gardaí is the only reason a report into allegations of sexual abuse at a disability centre in Donegal has not been published, the Dáil has heard. 

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said this afternoon that An Garda Síochána has claimed there is a “factual inaccuracy” in the report’s executive summary and has asked the HSE to delay releasing the report.  

Coveney also told TDs today that families of residents at the Ard Gréine Court complex in St Joseph’s hospital in Stranorlar who were allegedly abused will be able to read the report’s findings in full.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said they deserve “to get the full truth” on what happened at the disability centre, with the HSE-commissioned report finding “108 occurrences of sexual sexually inappropriate behaviours by a resident” towards 18 other residents of the facility between the years 2003 and 2011.

Coveney added that the National Independent Review Panel (NIRP) was tasked with investigating the allegations, and also found that the abuse “occurred with full knowledge of staff and manage at the facility at the time”. 

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty welcomed the commitment to publish the full report into the abuse, which the report states were committed by a resident referred to by the pseudonym ‘Brandon’, who is now deceased. 

Criticising the delay over over the report’s publication during Thursday’s Leaders’ Questions, Doherty said the HSE has let the families down.

“When will these families have the full report when these families know the truth of what happened to their loved ones?” he said.

Responding, Simon Coveney said the Government is “very aware of the the trauma that many individuals and families continue to go through”, adding that it wants to see families receive the report “as soon as possible”.

He said the purpose of the NIRP report was to review the governance arrangements in the disability centre and to understand “why the situation continued over a period of years without any effective action being taken by management during Brandon’s residency, to stop and prevent these highly traumatic assaults” at the centre. 

Local gardaí

Coveney said local gardaí had written to the HSE last Thursday, 4 November, to request that the HSE maintain an agreement not to publish the details of the executive summary until a process surrounding details of the report had been completed.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Coveney added: “Separately, An Garda Síochana wrote to the HSE on Friday, 5 November, the following day, indicating that there was a factual inaccuracy in these in the executive summary, which they indicated should be corrected and are requesting a copy of the full report.

“At this point, the only pause on progressing full publication is the specific grant request of An Garda Síochána.”

However, the chair of the NIRP is satisfied that the report is accurate, the minister continued, who said the Minister for Disabilities Anne Rabbite is hoping that the issues between gardaí, the HSE and the NIRP can be resolved quickly so that the report can be released to families. 

Donegal TD Doherty said there had been suggestions that families would be able to view the executive summary of the report and welcomed the remarks that they will be provided with the “full information” on what happened to their family members. 

Comments have been closed.

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie