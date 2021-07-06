Fully vaccinated people to get their Covid-19 travel pass in the next two weeks

OVER THE NEXT two weeks, people who have been fully vaccinated will receive their EU Covid-19 digital pass, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said.

The EU digital pass will allow people to travel within the bloc. It will mean those with a Covid pass will be able to return to Ireland without having to restrict their movements or quarantine.

Those who have been fully vaccinated, or who have acquired natural immunity through contracting Covid-19 in the last nine months, will be eligible for the Covid pass.

For those who are acquiring an EU Covid pass by natural immunity, they will need to prove this through having a lab confirmation of a positive PCR test, Varadkar said.

The Tánaiste said that they will allow people with digital passes into Ireland if they have a negative PCR test result, but who don’t have natural or vaccine-based immunity, as that is what the EU laws require. But he said that Ireland’s public health advice is that people who aren’t vaccinated or who don’t have natural immunity shouldn’t travel abroad.

Varadkar told RTÉ Radio’s News at One today that some people will receive their pass by email, and others will receive it by post.

“There will be teething problems,” Varadkar warned. “I’m sure there will be some people who dont get their certificate on time, so we will have a call centre in place to help people out… and it’s very possible there will be some delays in the airports initially.”

He advised people who did plan on flying abroad to allow for plenty of time for delays, and to be aware of the two different sets of Covid-19 rules – one for the country they’re leaving and another for the country they will be entering.

Indoor dining

Varadkar also said he can’t say for certain that indoor dining will be operational from 19 July, and that there have been “difficulties” with making it safe.

Proposals on how indoor dining could operate are to be brought to Cabinet next Tuesday, and Varadkar said they are engaging with industry reps on that.

When asked whether testing could be used to reopen indoor dining, Varadkar said it was “in the mix”, but that there were still problems: “We wouldn’t have the capacity out thousands or hundreds of thousands of PCR tests for people to go top a restaurant or a pub… and no test is as good as having a vaccine.”

He said that an implementation group on rapid testing has been set up to look at that issue to look at whether it’s worth expanding antigen testing, but added that if they did, it would be “moving beyond” NPHET’s official advice.

Earlier, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said that travel resuming from 19 July is expected to be “on track”.

With the return of schools and universities in August, and the return to offices in September, he said: “I don’t think it will be like the UK, where they’re throwing the doors open on everything.”