Family of Scottish teenager in coma in Spain fundraising for €40k flight home

THE FAMILY OF an 18-year-old Scottish woman put in a coma after developing pneumonia while on holiday in Spain have spent £33,000 (€38,000) to book a medical flight to bring her home.

Bryony Duthie, who suffers from a rare chronic kidney condition, had been treated by doctors at a private hospital since 16 July, after her health took a turn while holidaying with family on the Costa Del Sol.

Miss Duthie stirred from her coma yesterday but slipped back into unconsciousness with doctors at Vithas Xanit International Hospital Benalmadena unable to remove her from life support.

Her family have stated that they are hoping she can be flown from Malaga to Dundee on Thursday on an IAS Medical plane which would be equipped like an intensive care unit to keep her alive during the journey.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Bryony’s mother, Stephanie Duthie, 37, from Dundee, said: “I’m just in a million pieces. We just need to get her home.

“The hospital have told us that they want her to be ventilated when she flies.

Advertisement

“We found a flight company who are willing to fly her home for £33,000 but it’s not until next Thursday.”

Ms Duthie, who recently completed a degree in social work, said the pilot plans to fly to Dundee, their nearest airport, provided there is no rain.

If not, a longer runway at Aberdeen, Edinburgh or Glasgow will be used, although this will complicate the journey.

The family is also facing a second estimated medical bill of €27,000 euro for another nine days of private healthcare in Spain after already being charged more than €15,000 for her first two nights in hospital and initial treatment.

They have set up a fundraising page which has surpassed £50,000.

The Duthie family though Bryony had become sick because of her chronic kidney problems, but a CT scan revealed she had pneumonia.

While doctors have been trying to cautiously bring her out of the coma, they fear she could suffer another seizure at any time.