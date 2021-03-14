#Open journalism No news is bad news

Bishop raises concerns over numbers gathering after funerals

Priests in the diocese of Killaloe have expressed fears for the well-being of parishioners.

By Press Association Sunday 14 Mar 2021, 4:15 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

A CATHOLIC BISHOP has said gatherings before and after funerals and burials are raising serious health concerns during the pandemic.

Priests in the western diocese of Killaloe have expressed fears over the well-being of parishioners.

The number of mourners permitted inside a church is limited to 10. 

Bishop of Killaloe Fintan Monahan said: “Whilst it is such a positive and deeply ingrained aspect of our culture in Ireland to gather and offer condolences to the bereaved family, unfortunately due to the highly contagious nature of the coronavirus it is still not safe to do so.”

“While being sensitive to the needs of mourners for care and compassion at such a difficult time, many priests have expressed deep concern for the well-being of parishioners gathering in such a manner and I share that concern,” he said.

The Diocese of Killaloe includes portions of counties Clare, Laois, Limerick, Offaly and Tipperary.

Since the start of the pandemic, at funeral Masses, mourners and families had been understanding and patient about the public health limit of only 10 people permitted to gather for such ceremonies, the senior cleric said.

He added: “Clergy, parish personnel and undertakers have undertaken Trojan work with people in the context of these difficult, stressful and sad circumstances, and I commend them for that.

“However, it is in the gatherings of genuine and well-meaning people, before and after the funeral Mass, when such occasions, that raise concern, can occur.”

He said that people by and large were wearing masks at these open-air gatherings, but that some chose not to.

“I appeal to people to take whatever precautions possible to maximise the safety of all,” he said.

“I earnestly appeal to people to find alternative ways to offer condolences at this time of pandemic, and for the foreseeable future until vaccination has all of us in a better place.

“Perhaps a prayer, a card, a phone call, a letter, a text, a message on social media, lighting a candle at home or in your local church, would be a safer way to offer consolation with a view to offering personal support in the near future.”

