Bishop raises concerns over numbers gathering after funerals

A CATHOLIC BISHOP has said gatherings before and after funerals and burials are raising serious health concerns during the pandemic.

Priests in the western diocese of Killaloe have expressed fears over the well-being of parishioners.

The number of mourners permitted inside a church is limited to 10.

Bishop of Killaloe Fintan Monahan said: “Whilst it is such a positive and deeply ingrained aspect of our culture in Ireland to gather and offer condolences to the bereaved family, unfortunately due to the highly contagious nature of the coronavirus it is still not safe to do so.”

“While being sensitive to the needs of mourners for care and compassion at such a difficult time, many priests have expressed deep concern for the well-being of parishioners gathering in such a manner and I share that concern,” he said.

The Diocese of Killaloe includes portions of counties Clare, Laois, Limerick, Offaly and Tipperary.

Since the start of the pandemic, at funeral Masses, mourners and families had been understanding and patient about the public health limit of only 10 people permitted to gather for such ceremonies, the senior cleric said.