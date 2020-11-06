Funeral of mother and children found dead at Dublin house to take place today

THE MOTHER AND her two children who were found dead at a house in Ballinteer last week are to be buried in Dublin this afternoon.

Seema Banu (37) and her two children Asfira Syed (11) and Faizan Syed (6) will be laid to rest in the Muslim burial section of Newcastle cemetery in south Dublin.

Final rituals will be performed at the Islamic Cultural Centre in Clonskeagh this afternoon prior to burial.

It is understood the Indian Ambassador to Ireland Sandeep Kumar will attend the ceremony.

A murder investigation into the deaths of the mother and her two children is continuing.

Their bodies were discovered in the house in Llewellyn Court in Ballinteer on 28 October.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The post-mortem examinations established the cause of their deaths as strangulation.