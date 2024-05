THE FUNERAL OF Tony O’Reilly will take place at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, Dublin 4.

O’Reilly, who was also known as a media magnate and international rugby player for Ireland and the British and Irish Lions, died last Friday, aged 88.

The family have requested no flowers, but those who want to make donations can give to Ireland Funds, one of O’Reilly’s philanthropic ventures which supports reconciliation projects around the border.

A livestream of today’s mass will be shown at https://donnybrookparish.ie/webcam/.

Born in Dublin in 1936, O’Reilly made his international debut for Ireland in rugby in 1955 and soon became the youngest player to be selected for the Lions.

In his business career he pioneered the dairy brand Kerrygold, turning it into one of Ireland’s most well-known global consumer brands.

He later became the chairman of the food giant Heinz and in 1973 took control of Independent Newspapers, publisher of the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent and Evening Herald.