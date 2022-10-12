Two more funerals for victims of Creeslough explosion to take place today

FURTHER FUNERALS OF victims of the service station explosion in Co Donegal are to take place today.

Ten people died in the tragedy in Creeslough on Friday. They ranged in age from five to 59.

The funerals of James O’Flaherty, aged 48, and Catherine O’Donnell, aged 39, and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan are taking place today.

The funeral of James O’Flaherty will take place at 11am at St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg. He will then be buried at Magheragallon Cemetery.

Originally from Sydney, Australia, James had been living in Dunfanaghy in Donegal for some time. He worked as an engineer managing large projects around the world and had worked in Australia, France, the UK and the US.

James is survived by his wife Tracey, his son Hamish, brother John and other extended family. He was predeceased by his parents Brendan and Stella O’Flaherty.

The funeral of Catherine O’Donnell and her son James will take place at 2pm in St Michael’s Church in Creeslough. They will then be laid to rest in Doe Cemetery.

A notice on RIP.ie reads: “Catherine will be sadly missed by her beloved daughter Sinead, mother Margaret, partner Charlie Flood, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her baby daughter Paige, and her father Edward (Ned).

“James will be sorely missed by his beloved father Chris Monaghan, Grandparents, Charlie, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his sister Paige.”

Catherine and James were in the queue at the post office inside the shop at the service station when the blast happened.

James had just finished school for the week at nearby Mulroy College in Milford and had met his mother in the post office after he got off the school bus.

Yesterday, the funerals for Jessica Gallagher (24) and Martin McGill took place at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough.

Both Jessica and Martin were buried in Doe Cemetery.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday led expressions of sympathy in the Dáil for the 10 victims, who he said represented “everything good and kind, and beautiful about Creeslough, Donegal and our country”.

“Fathers and mothers, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, each one an enormous, incalculable loss in the lives of those around them,” he said.

“This is a community bereft , a close-knit people in deep sadness and mourning, devastated by what has happened. But it’s also a community of great strength and resilience, pulling together to support each other through this terrible time.”

With reporting by Diarmuid Pepper and Press Association