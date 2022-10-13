Two more funerals for victims of Creeslough explosion taking place today

TWO MORE FUNERALS of victims of the service station explosion in Co Donegal are to take place today.

Ten people died in the tragedy in Creeslough on Friday. They ranged in age from five to 59.

The funerals of Leona Harper, aged 14, and Martina Martin, aged 49, will take place today.

The funeral of Leona Harper will take place at 11am at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough. This will be followed by her cremation at Lakelands Crematorium at 5pm.

Martina was from the Woodlands area of Letterkenny and worked in the shop in the Applegreen service station.

The 49-year-old was a mother of four children. Her sons Sean and Neil were in attendance at a vigil in the Co Donegal village of Downings on Sunday night.

Advertisement

Martina and fellow victim Catherine O’Donnell were both former pupils at Errigal College in Letterkenny. In a post shared on social media yesterday, the school said it was “heartbroken” to hear of the tragic events in Creeslough on Friday.

Martina Martin Source: RIP.ie

The funeral of Leona Harper will take place at 2pm in St Mary’s Church in Ramelton.

14-year-old Leona lived in nearby Ramelton and studied at Mulroy College.

She had travelled to Creeslough for a sleepover at a friend’s house and is believed to have gone to the Applegreen shop to buy an ice cream.

Speaking on Highland Radio on Monday, her parents spoke about their daughter and thanked those involved in her recovery.

“Leona was a little gem. She was very outgoing, very friendly, a lovely person, very quiet, laid-back, loved life, loved the outdoors, walking through fields, going fishing, spending time with friends, going to car shows,” Hugh Harper said.

She was very special, very, very special. She’s going to be very sorely missed.

Leona played for the U14 Letterkenny Rugby Club girls team, where her father is also a coach. Leona Harper Source: RIP.ie The funeral services for James O’Flaherty and Catherine O’Donnell and her son James Monaghan took place yesterday. The funerals for Jessica Gallagher and Martin McGill took place on Tuesday. Hugh Kelly will be laid to rest on Friday morning. Speaking after the funeral of James Flaherty yesterday, President Michael D Higgins said the families of the Creeslough disaster were showing a great example of solidarity. Higgins said: “I think it is very important what is being revealed now, in the response of the public, the response of the people of Creeslough and the great example they are giving. “They have a very heavy burden of grief to carry. “The way they are holding together is a great example. I think it is inspirational, the way people, not just in Donegal, but all over Ireland, have all been responding and being able to reveal their feelings and how their heart has been breaking. “I think the courage and strength and love of Hamish (O’Flaherty) speaking about his father, Tracey speaking about their relationship, they give great hope. “I will be attending other funerals. When the funerals are over, it is very, very important that people build on these relationships of solidarity. “Being here and meeting the families – what they are showing us is a great example.” The President told of his pride in those who took part in the emergency search-and-recovery operation. “It was so impressive how effective, how fast, given that there were different services involved, about how they were all able to work together,” Higgins said. “It was a community of first line services each doing their very, very best and being able to engage with the public,” he said. Higgins said that “it is something to be very, very proud of”. “As president of Ireland, I am very proud of them,” he said. Higgins also hailed the efforts of emergency services from Northern Ireland who helped following the explosion. Includes reporting by Press Association