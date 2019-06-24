This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Government plans to 'phase out' fur farming in Ireland

Government will consider an implementation plan to ban fur farming.

By Christina Finn Monday 24 Jun 2019, 1:34 PM
39 minutes ago 1,693 Views 8 Comments
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed will bring proposals to Cabinet tomorrow.
Image: Shutterstock/Chubykin Arkady
A PROPOSAL TO ban fur farming will go before Cabinet tomorrow.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed is to seek government approval to begin drafting laws that will phase out fur farms.

Fur farming is banned in 14 European Union States.

Tomorrow the minister will seek permission to begin drafting primary legislation, as well as an implementation plan as to how to best phase out the industry.

It is understood the proposal will be “positively received” by ministerial colleagues, and cross-party support in the Dáil is also expected.

A government source said while it is keen to take the necessary steps to end fur farming in Ireland, with laws due to be passed before the end of the year, it must also be cognisant of employers and workers in the industry.

While the plans for the ban are being brought in “haste”, the government is conscious of the legal implications of closing down an industry, with concerns raised around the constitutionality of such a ban, as well as employee rights.

The move to ban fur farming is at odds with what the minister said in February this year, when Veterinary Ireland called for the sector to be closed down immediately.

At the time, Creed ruled against a ban, stating that it was a “legitimate, highly regulated and inspected industry”, estimating that it employs more than 100 people in Ireland.

The move towards a ban comes as Solidarity-PBP TD Ruth Coppinger’s Prohibition of Fur Farming Bill is due back before the Dáil on 3 July.

Coppinger has secured cross-party support for her Bill from Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin, Labour, Independents 4 Change, the Social Democrats and the Green Party.

