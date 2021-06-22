#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 22 June 2021
Advertisement

Cabinet set to ban fur farming and create compensation scheme for farmers

The prohibition is not expected to begin until next year, allowing farmers to see out the 2021 season.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 22 Jun 2021, 7:36 AM
46 minutes ago 2,837 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5473447
Image: Shutterstock/Katvic
Image: Shutterstock/Katvic

A MEMO ON the prohibition of fur farming is set to be brought to cabinet today, with a compensation scheme for fur farmers also expected.

The commitment to prohibit the breeding of mink solely for their fur is in the programme for Government.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will today seek cabinet approval to implement a prohibition on the practice, as well as to provide for a scheme of compensation for the small number of fur farms currently operating.

There are approximately 120,000 mink on three farms in counties Laois, Donegal and Kerry. The three farmers will be compensated for closing down their operations with asset value, earnings, redundancy payments and demolition fees to be considered in the package.

The prohibition is not expected to begin until early in 2022 allowing the farmers to see out the 2021 season.

Fur farming came under greater scrutiny in November 2020 when the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, advised the culling of mink over fears of a variant of Covid-19 linked to the animals.

It came following outbreaks of the coronavirus on farms in Denmark, Greece and the Netherlands.

Staff at the Irish farms have been tested since then with no detection of the variant strain linked to mink.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The prohibition on fur farming provisions will be provided for in an amendment to the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

The amendment is likely to include a provision that cats, chinchillas, dogs, foxes, mink and weasels (including stoats) shall not be farmed for their fur or skin.

With reporting by Christina Finn.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie