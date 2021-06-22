Cabinet set to ban fur farming and create compensation scheme for farmers

A MEMO ON the prohibition of fur farming is set to be brought to cabinet today, with a compensation scheme for fur farmers also expected.

The commitment to prohibit the breeding of mink solely for their fur is in the programme for Government.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will today seek cabinet approval to implement a prohibition on the practice, as well as to provide for a scheme of compensation for the small number of fur farms currently operating.

There are approximately 120,000 mink on three farms in counties Laois, Donegal and Kerry. The three farmers will be compensated for closing down their operations with asset value, earnings, redundancy payments and demolition fees to be considered in the package.

The prohibition is not expected to begin until early in 2022 allowing the farmers to see out the 2021 season.

Fur farming came under greater scrutiny in November 2020 when the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, advised the culling of mink over fears of a variant of Covid-19 linked to the animals.

It came following outbreaks of the coronavirus on farms in Denmark, Greece and the Netherlands.

Staff at the Irish farms have been tested since then with no detection of the variant strain linked to mink.

The prohibition on fur farming provisions will be provided for in an amendment to the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

The amendment is likely to include a provision that cats, chinchillas, dogs, foxes, mink and weasels (including stoats) shall not be farmed for their fur or skin.

With reporting by Christina Finn.