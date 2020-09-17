#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 17 September 2020
Advertisement

Government will 'act on' any NPHET recommendations for Dublin before weekend, Helen McEntee says

Dublin has seen a considerable increase in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 9:13 AM
9 minutes ago 1,762 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5206971
People in Dublin city centre last weekend.
Image: Leah Farrell
People in Dublin city centre last weekend.
People in Dublin city centre last weekend.
Image: Leah Farrell

THE COVID-19 Cabinet sub-committee will meet tomorrow to discuss recommendations from NPHET which will likely involve harsher restrictions in place for Dublin.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the government will act before the weekend on any further measures recommended today by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, McEntee said it was “made very clear” over last weekend that Covid-19 figures and the incidence rate were rising in Dublin. 

“If there is a requirement to go even further for the county of Dublin, then we will act on that and we will do that,” she said. 

NPHET will meet this morning to discuss the ongoing Covid-19 situation with a particular focus on Dublin. 

It’s anticipated that the county could move to Level 3 of the Government’s five-level plan for ‘Living with Covid’ following NPHET’s recommendations as cases continue to rise. 

NPHET’s advice will then be considered by the Covid-19 Cabinet sub-committee tomorrow with an announcement due later that day. 

The decision-making structure for NPHET recommendations to government was recently altered. 

A Covid-19 committee of civil servants will first consider NPHET advice and issue guidance to the Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee. 

This will be followed by recommendations sent to Cabinet for consideration.

McEntee said the extra civil servant committee will ensure any recommendations from NPHET can be worked out fully before political decisions are made. 

She said a decision on any stricter measures in Dublin will be reached and announced ahead of the weekend after the Cabinet sub-committee meets tomorrow.  

Health officials yesterday warned that deaths and hospitalisations from Covid-19 will see an “exponential growth” if the virus continues spreading at its current rate. 

It comes after NPHET confirmed a further 254 cases of coronavirus in Ireland, 136 of which were in Dublin. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Three new deaths were also reported. 

Dublin has seen a considerable increase in the number of people infected with Covid-19 in recent weeks.

“I am more concerned than I have been at any point since late April,” said Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of NPHET’s Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group. 

“This disease is spreading rapidly,” he said. 

Ireland’s Reproductive Rate is currently between 1.3 and 1.7, Nolan said yesterday. 

- With reporting by Cónal Thomas

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie