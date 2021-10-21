Further talks on hospitality reopening today as vintners slam 'chaotic situation'

TALKS ARE TO reconvene today on hospitality guidelines for nightclubs, pubs, live events and restaurants.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told a meeting of his party last night that the guidance due to be issued today for venues reopening on Friday would be practical and that common sense will apply.

It follows days of confusion in the hospitality sector over what measures will be put in place following Tuesday’s announcement on the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Donall O’Keeffe, CEO of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) has described the situation as “chaotic”.

“It is a ridiculous situation, a chaotic situation, that we don’t have guidelines for their operation before we open,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

A core tenet of the Government’s strategy is to ensure that Digital Covid-19 Certificates are rigorously checked in venues around the country with details on capacity and seating at live events still to be ironed out.

Speaking on Virgin Media’s Tonight Show on Wednesday, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said the onus will be on hospitality businesses to check documentation.

“This is your way of being open and staying open,” said Harris. “If you want to open, if you want to be able to stay open, if you want customers coming in the door and money coming into the till you’ve got to play ball.”

Harris said Government will be ramping up enforcement to ensure businesses are checking for documentation over the coming days.

Meanwhile, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins has said the number of people allowed at a table in a venue will increase from six to 10.

Multiple bookings will be allowed, normal trading hours will resume.

Government sources have indicated that socially distanced queues at bar counters are likely to be allowed under the new guidelines with table service remaining in place.

Health officials last night confirmed 2,148 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also confirmed a further 63 deaths notified in the past week, bringing to 5,369 the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am Wednesday, 464 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 86 are in ICU.