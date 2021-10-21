#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 21 October 2021
Advertisement

Further talks on hospitality reopening today as vintners slam 'chaotic situation'

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said guidance would be practical and that common sense will apply.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 21 Oct 2021, 7:54 AM
1 hour ago 6,055 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5580231
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

TALKS ARE TO reconvene today on hospitality guidelines for nightclubs, pubs, live events and restaurants. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told a meeting of his party last night that the guidance due to be issued today for venues reopening on Friday would be practical and that common sense will apply.

It follows days of confusion in the hospitality sector over what measures will be put in place following Tuesday’s announcement on the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions. 

Donall O’Keeffe, CEO of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) has described the situation as “chaotic”. 

“It is a ridiculous situation, a chaotic situation, that we don’t have guidelines for their operation before we open,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. 

A core tenet of the Government’s strategy is to ensure that Digital Covid-19 Certificates are rigorously checked in venues around the country with details on capacity and seating at live events still to be ironed out.

Speaking on Virgin Media’s Tonight Show on Wednesday, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said the onus will be on hospitality businesses to check documentation.

“This is your way of being open and staying open,” said Harris. “If you want to open, if you want to be able to stay open, if you want customers coming in the door and money coming into the till you’ve got to play ball.”

Related Reads

20.10.21 'The pandemic is growing': Professor Nolan on why we're seeing high and growing Covid-19 incidence
20.10.21 'When were you last in a nightclub, Taoiseach?': Calls for clarity on new rules as talks resume

Harris said Government will be ramping up enforcement to ensure businesses are checking for documentation over the coming days.

Meanwhile, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins has said the number of people allowed at a table in a venue will increase from six to 10. 

Multiple bookings will be allowed, normal trading hours will resume. 

Government sources have indicated that socially distanced queues at bar counters are likely to be allowed under the new guidelines with table service remaining in place. 

Health officials last night confirmed 2,148 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also confirmed a further 63 deaths notified in the past week, bringing to 5,369 the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. 

As of 8am Wednesday, 464 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 86 are in ICU.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie