What the future of community living could look like in Limerick City's Georgian neighbourhood

RESIDENT-LED HOUSING AND affordability is one of the many topics being discussed at the CoHousing Here event in Dublin this week.

We spoke to Rosie Webb, senior architect in economic development in Limerick City and County Council who is a guest speaker at the event, on how developers are thinking about alternative options for the future of housing.

She spoke about the development of a co-operative systems to help rejuvenate historic cities and town centres while still being affordable and energy efficient.

We need to embrace again this idea living in more compact urban settlements so towns where you are connected to your neighbour and you have really a vested interest in working together.

