This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 15 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What the future of community living could look like in Limerick City's Georgian neighbourhood

We spoke to Architect Rosie Webb at the CoHousing Here event in Dublin about alternative housing models.

By Andrew Roberts Saturday 15 Jun 2019, 9:30 AM
37 minutes ago 1,148 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4682535

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

RESIDENT-LED HOUSING AND affordability is one of the many topics being discussed at the CoHousing Here event in Dublin this week.

We spoke to Rosie Webb, senior architect in economic development in Limerick City and County Council who is a guest speaker at the event, on how developers are thinking about alternative options for the future of housing.

She spoke about the development of a co-operative systems to help rejuvenate historic cities and town centres while still being affordable and energy efficient.  

We need to embrace again this idea living in more compact urban settlements so towns where you are connected to your neighbour and you have really a vested interest in working together.

Watch the video for our full report.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie