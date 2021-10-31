#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 31 October 2021
Attention turns to climate action on second day of G20 summit

World leaders yesterday endorsed a global 15% minimum corporate tax rate.

By AFP Sunday 31 Oct 2021, 7:47 AM
54 minutes ago 1,617 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5588329
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

G20 LEADERS GATHER for a second day of their Rome summit today, with all eyes on whether they can deliver a meaningful commitment on climate change ahead of crucial UN talks.

The Group of 20 major economies emit nearly 80% of carbon emissions, and a promise of action would provide a much-needed boost to COP26 climate talks starting in Glasgow.

But draft communiques suggest they would fall short of a firm pledge to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels or a clear timeline on how to reach net zero emissions.

Experts say meeting the 1.5 degree target – the most ambitious goal in the 2015 Paris climate deal – means slashing global emissions nearly in half by 2030 and to “net-zero” by 2050.

However, some activists expressed hope that in the final hours of wrangling, some progress would be made before nearly 200 leaders, including many of those in Rome, fly to Scotland.

Climate policy

US President Joe Biden is among those pushing for action in Rome, although his own ambitious climate policy is mired by infighting among his own party.

A senior US official said elements of the final G20 statement “are still being negotiated”, adding that the Rome summit was about “helping build momentum” before Glasgow.

The official expressed hope that the summit would commit “to end overseas financing of coal”, offer “positive language” on decarbonising the power sector and see more countries sign up to targets on cutting methane.

Speaking to the weekly Journal du Dimanche, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the Rome summit had to “do its utmost” to ensure the success of Glasgow, but that “nothing is ever written before a COP”.

“Let’s not forget that in Paris, in 2015, nothing was decided in advance,” he said.

President Xi Jinping of China — by far the world’s biggest carbon polluter — is absent from the meeting, as is Russia’s Vladimir Putin, although they sent representatives and are logging in via videolink.

The G20 yesterday green-lighted a deal for a minimum tax of 15% on global corporations, as part of a reform plan inked by almost 140 nations.

rome-italy-30th-oct-2021-world-leaders-stand-together-for-the-traditional-family-photo-at-the-start-of-the-g20-summit-meetings-the-first-in-person-meeting-since-the-start-of-the-pandemic-at-the-l World leaders posing for the traditional G20 'family photo'. Source: Alamy

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hailed it as “historic”, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel — attending her last G20 summit with her likely successor Olaf Scholz — called it a “great success”.

Rome hosted the first in-person G20 summit since the coronavirus pandemic, and chose to do it in the monumental surroundings of EUR, a fascist-era neighbourhood known for its modernist architecture.

The gathering gave leaders the chance for sideline meetings, including several involving Biden.

He mended fences with France’s Emmanuel Macron after a recent row over a submarine deal, and the pair met with their British and German counterparts to express “grave and growing concern” over Iran’s nuclear activities.

The US president’s agenda today includes bilateral talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan covering Syria, Libya and defence deals.

Earlier this month the Turkish leader threatened to expel ambassadors from the United States and nine other Western nations over their support for a jailed Turkish civil society leader.

