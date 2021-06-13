#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 13 June 2021
G7 countries pledge to provide one billion Covid-19 vaccinations

But the pledge on vaccines for poorer nations fell drastically short of the 11 billion doses that campaigners say are needed.

By AFP Sunday 13 Jun 2021, 2:53 PM
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

G7 LEADERS HAVE pledged to start delivering one billion doses of Covid vaccines and to step up action on climate change, in a summit call to arms by a revived democratic alliance that also confronted China and Russia.

In a final communique issued at their first physical summit in nearly two years, the leaders of the elite club largely hewed to US President Joe Biden’s push to regain the West’s cohesion after the tumultuous era of his predecessor Donald Trump.

“We will harness the power of democracy, freedom, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights to answer the biggest questions and overcome the greatest challenges,” the leaders said.

But the pledge on vaccines for poorer nations fell drastically short of the 11 billion doses that campaigners say are needed to end a pandemic that has claimed nearly four million lives and wrecked economies around the globe.

“I’m afraid there will be smiles (at the G7) but they are not solutions,” former British prime minister Gordon Brown told Sky News, calling the summit “an unforgivable moral failure”.

“Millions of people will go unvaccinated and thousands of people I’m afraid will die,” said Brown, who helped coordinate international responses to the world’s last major economic shock in 2008.

Likewise, the G7′s pledges to deliver more aid for countries at the sharp end of climate change, and to phase out fossil fuel investments, were decried as too little, too late ahead of a UN summit in November.

“The G7 have failed to set us up for a successful COP26 as trust is sorely lacking between rich and developing countries,” said Greenpeace International executive director Jennifer Morgan.

“We need authentic leadership and that means treating the pandemic and the climate crisis for what they are: an interconnected inequality emergency,” she said.

AFP

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie