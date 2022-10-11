G7 to hold crisis talks on Russia's bombing blitz in Ukraine

G7 LEADERS WILL will hold crisis talks today on Russia’s recent bombing blitz across Ukraine, with British Prime Minister Liz Truss expected to insist they “must not waver one iota” in their support for Kyiv.

The meeting comes a day after Russian missiles rocked the Ukrainian capital for the first time in months, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warning Moscow that his country “cannot be intimidated”.

Russian forces rained more than 80 missiles on cities across Ukraine yesterday, according to Kyiv, in apparent retaliation for an explosion that damaged a key bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to Russia.

Russian missiles hit a children's playground in Kyiv Source: ABACA/PA Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the strikes showed Moscow was “desperate” after a spate of embarrassing military setbacks, as Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of “severe” responses to any further attacks.

At an urgent meeting of the United Nations General Assembly yesterday – called to debate Moscow’s declared annexation of four partly occupied Ukrainian regions – Ukrainian ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya branded Russia a “terrorist state”, noting his own immediate family had come under attack on Monday.

“Unfortunately, you can hardly call for a stable and sane peace as long as an unstable and insane dictatorship exists in your vicinity,” he said, telling member states at least 14 civilians were killed and 97 wounded in the strikes.

‘Stay the course’

Truss’s office said she would use the call “to urge fellow leaders to stay the course”.

“The overwhelming international support for Ukraine’s struggle stands in stark opposition to the isolation of Russia on the international stage,” she is expected to say.

“Nobody wants peace more than Ukraine. And for our part, we must not waver one iota in our resolve to help them win it.”

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters yesterday that Chancellor Olaf Scholz had spoken with Zelenskyy and assured him “of the solidarity of Germany and the other G7 states”.

French President Emmanuel Macron met with his defence and foreign affairs ministers over the strikes, which he said signalled “a profound change in the nature of this war”.

US President Joe Biden condemned Monday’s attacks in stark terms, saying they “demonstrate the utter brutality” of Putin’s “illegal war”.

In a statement, the White House said Biden had spoken to Zelenskyy and had pledged to furnish Ukraine with “advanced air defence systems”.

Ahead of Monday’s General Assembly session, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the latest attacks as an “unacceptable escalation of the war”, his spokesman said.

Though Russian representative Vasily Nebenzya did not directly address the missile strikes at the session, he defended his country’s annexation of Ukrainian regions, saying the aim was “to protect our brothers and sisters in eastern Ukraine”.

