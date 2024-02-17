David Clifford's last-gasp point beats Mayo, Dublin register first league win of 2024

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Division 1 Football League Results

Kerry 0-16 0-15 Mayo

KERRY SURVIVED late a Mayo comeback to grab a vital and just-about-deserved win in Tralee, with David Clifford scoring a 73rd minute point to snatch victory in the most dramatic of fashion.

A draw and point apiece looked on the cards after Ryan O’Donoghue’s 70th-minute free tied the score at 0-15 apiece, and as the three additional minutes ebbed away it seemed as if Kerry wouldn’t or couldn’t engineer a winner.

Con O'Callaghan surges away from Brian Stack. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Dublin 1-19 1-12 Roscommon

IF THIS IS the future for Dublin, with Con O’Callaghan perhaps as their long-term captain and thriving like this, then supporters will be licking their lips.

O’Callaghan comfortably filled the boots of the absent James McCarthy on an evening when Dublin registered their first National League points of 2024.

The winning margin didn’t flatter them either as O’Callaghan’s seven-point haul, a brilliant display from Sean Bugler, a Niall Scully goal and big impacts from Brian Fenton, Ciaran Kilkenny and Lee Gannon all added up to a powerful performance.

