Cavan 3-12

Monaghan 1-12

CAVAN CAME FROM behind and stunned Monaghan with two goals in added time in Sunday’s Ulster senior football championship opener in Clones.

Gerard Smith and Paddy Lynch scored the late, late goals as Cavan earned the right to host Tyrone in the quarter-finals.

Ian Maguire scores Cork's third goal against Limerick.

Cork 3-13

Limerick 0-11

CORK WERE NOT at their best, but didn’t need to be as they beat Limerick by 11 points in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh to set up a Munster senior football championship semi-final against Kerry.

Waterford were 2-7 to 1-5 winners against Tipperary in Sunday’s other quarter-final in Munster — the county’s first provincial championship win since 2010.

Ronan Jones of Meath and Cathal McCabe of Longford. Andy Paton / INPHO Andy Paton / INPHO / INPHO

Meath 3-19

Longford 3-12

MEATH WILL TAKE on Dublin in the Leinster senior football championship quarter-finals next week after they dispatched Longford in their provincial opener on Sunday.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Wexford were 4-19 to 0-8 winners against Carlow, while Wicklow beat Westmeath by 2-9 to 1-11.

