Rampant Dublin book league final against Derry, Roscommon relegated with Monaghan

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.
Dublin 5-18 Tyrone 0-12
DUBLIN FIRED FIVE goals in Croke Park on Sunday afternoon to make sure of their place in the Allianz Football League Division 1 final with an emphatic victory against Tyrone.
Colm Basquel (2), Lorcan O’Dell, Niall Scully and Cian Murphy scored the Dubs’ goals as they cruised to a 21-point win, setting up a league decider against Derry next Sunday afternoon.
Derry 2-19 Roscommon 1-9
ROSCOMMON WERE RELEGATED to Division 2 of the Allianz Football League on Sunday afternoon as table-topping Derry racked up a comfortable 13-point win at Celtic Park.
Declan Cassidy and Lachlan Murray scored the goals as Mickey Harte’s side made it a six wins from seven and tuned up in impressive style ahead of the league final against Dublin.
Kerry 0-15 Galway 1-10
KERRY HAD TO settle for third place as a two-point win against Galway wasn’t enough to earn them a place in the league final.
Nor was the result enough to send Galway down as Pádraic Joyce’s side retained their top-flight status despite the defeat.
Monaghan 1-14 Mayo 2-13
MATTHEW RUANE’S GOAL six minutes from time helped Mayo to a narrow win over already-relegated Monaghan in what was effectively a dead rubber in Clones.
Ruane goal drew Mayo level late on before a Ryan O’Donoghue free and a point from Padraig O’Hora closed out the win.
The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.
have your say