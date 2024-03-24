Advertisement
Tom Maher/INPHO
GAA Football League round-up

Rampant Dublin book league final against Derry, Roscommon relegated with Monaghan

The final round of the Allianz Football League Division 1 fixtures took place on Sunday afternoon.
Dublin 5-18 Tyrone 0-12

DUBLIN FIRED FIVE goals in Croke Park on Sunday afternoon to make sure of their place in the Allianz Football League Division 1 final with an emphatic victory against Tyrone.

Colm Basquel (2), Lorcan O’Dell, Niall Scully and Cian Murphy scored the Dubs’ goals as they cruised to a 21-point win, setting up a league decider against Derry next Sunday afternoon.

lachlan-murray-and-niall-higgins Derry 2-19 Roscommon 1-9: Lachlan Murray's goal in the second half killed the game as a contest. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

Derry 2-19 Roscommon 1-9

ROSCOMMON WERE RELEGATED to Division 2 of the Allianz Football League on Sunday afternoon as table-topping Derry racked up a comfortable 13-point win at Celtic Park.

Declan Cassidy and Lachlan Murray scored the goals as Mickey Harte’s side made it a six wins from seven and tuned up in impressive style ahead of the league final against Dublin.

john-maher-and-killian-spillane Galway's John Maher tackles Killian Spillane. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Kerry 0-15 Galway 1-10

KERRY HAD TO settle for third place as a two-point win against Galway wasn’t enough to earn them a place in the league final.

Nor was the result enough to send Galway down as Pádraic Joyce’s side retained their top-flight status despite the defeat.

gary-mohan-and-ryan-odonoghue Monaghan's Gary Mohan and Mayo's Ryan O'Donoghue do battle. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Monaghan 1-14 Mayo 2-13

MATTHEW RUANE’S GOAL six minutes from time helped Mayo to a narrow win over already-relegated Monaghan in what was effectively a dead rubber in Clones. 

Ruane goal drew Mayo level late on before a Ryan O’Donoghue free and a point from Padraig O’Hora closed out the win.

