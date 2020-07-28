This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 28 July, 2020
'Not the optimal approach': Taoiseach spoke to CMO about attendee number restrictions at sporting events

A maximum gathering of 200 persons is permitted in the 26 counties.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 6:34 PM
1 hour ago 7,662 Views 7 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/D. Ribeiro
Image: Shutterstock/D. Ribeiro

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has spoke to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) about the number of attendees permitted to attend sporting events, such as GAA games.

The figure of 200 includes all present at the ground, including staff, volunteers, players, backroom staff, media, contractors, and spectators, which is something the Taoiseach said he hadn’t expected.

Speaking in the Dáil, Sinn Féin’s Thomas Gould said some stadiums such as Croke Park can hold up to 80,000, and queried the restriction of 200 attendees. 

Fianna Fáil’s Jackie Cahill said the square metre capacity should be taken into consideration, stating that the current rule “makes no sense”.

He said club matches in his own county have been significantly curtailed, with the majority of club members unable to attend under the regulations.  

Independent TD Peter FitzPatrick said across the border, much larger crowds are allowed to attend GAA matches. Fine Gael’s Paul Kehoe said it is a “huge issue” for communities and clubs around the country.

He asked the Taoiseach to speak to the Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn in relation to providing clarity around larger stadiums and grounds that can be used.

Martin said there is ongoing consideration on the matter by NPHET, stating that he spoke to the CMO about match attendee numbers last week.

The Taoiseach said he is very conscious of the issues relating to GAA games. 

The deferment of Phase Four was done to “check” the spread of the virus, and the “evidence is it has indeed stabilised”, Martin told the Dáil today.

“I did not expect players and mentors to be included in that figure of 200, to which Deputy Gould alluded.  That has reduced the number allowed at matches to a minimal figure.

“I will work on this and the Minister for Health and NPHET are also engaged on the issue.  

“The GAA and other sporting bodies have been lobbying effectively and strongly and we will try to respond in a positive but safe way to these queries,” he said.

Lumping the same restrictions on outdoor and indoor events “may not be the optimal approach”, said the Taoiseach.

Martin said it is clear the virus in indoor settings can be “particularly lethal, while outdoor behaviour is different”.

He concluded by stating that it is “fantastic” to see championships back up and running, and players back training.

“It is great to see the club championships back up and running. It is fantastic that players are out training and playing again because that is giving much joy to people across the country and helps achieve milestones in combatting Covid-19.”

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

