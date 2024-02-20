GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association to integrate in 2027

THE GAA, CAMOGIE Association and LGFA have announced 2027 as the proposed date for full integration between the three organisations.

The Steering Group for Integration, chaired by former President of Ireland Mary McAleese, unveiled their pathway at Croke Park today.

Larry McCarthy, Hilda Breslin and Michéal Naughton, Presidents of the GAA, Camogie Association and LGFA respectively and members of the steering group, also spoke at the briefing.

“2027 is when this will happen,” Breslin said.

Over the past 18 months, the views of members and officials across all three Associations have been sought and following discussions in the period since, 2027 has been earmarked as the proposed date for completion of the process.

Proposals will be put to the membership of the three Associations, to be passed.

“We hope it’s a very historic day for Gaelic games,” McAleese said.

“The narrative of Ireland’s Gaelic games is probably the most extraordinary successful story of amateur sport anywhere in the world. And for that, we have to thank three extraordinary organisations.

“From the grassroots up, over a number of years now, we have heard the call for the integration of these three great organisations into one Association and so we meet this morning as the steering integration group which was tasked by the organisation, by the three organisations, with the job of finding a pathway to integration. Finding that pathway, offering it by way of today of our proposals and recommendations and we believe we have found that pathway through 18 months of hard listening to all the constituencies with views.

“Discerning, distilling, and pulling it together so that we would have a really good positive story to almost one million members. We have listened to them, we have taken their wisdom on board, and we believe that between 2024 and 2027 we will be able to offer a pathway to integration that will lead us to one Association for Gaelic games.

“It’s recommendations we offer to the membership and we hope the membership will see in what we say, every word that we say they will recognise their own views, perception, insight, offered to us over the last 18 months. So we’re hoping as of today, they’ll get behind us and get behind us in this pathway to integration.”

McCarthy, Breslin, Naughton and McAleese speaking at Croke Park today. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

“This is a very complex process it has taken us 18 months to devise a robust pathway that is capable of integrating these three organisations in a way that is respectful of all of them and gives comfort to all the codes that their future is going to be a very exciting future, a future to look forward to, one that’s going to make us all very proud,” she added.

“It is no less than the modernising of Gaelic games. We will only begin to know our strength in Gaelic games, I believe, when we have this integrated organisation up and running. And then, watch out, it will be extraordinary.”

“The vision of this institution is that we would be one Association for Gaelic games for all, that will be tag-line ultimately,” outgoing GAA President Larry McCarthy remarked.

“It’ll take us time, it’ll take us space, and we need that. But we’re well capable of doing it and we’re well capable of doing it very, very well.

“By 2027 we will be a different looking organisation. The legal entity will be the GAA and we’ll be under that name but we’ll be a different Association in terms of the integration of the two other Associations.

“There should be no fear on anybody’s behalf for any of this at all. There will be parity of esteem and I would argue that the female voice in Irish sport will be amplified very, very well as a consequence of that.”

McCarthy said there will be integration at national, provincial, county and club level, one Congress, one Uachtarán and, likely, deputy Presidents.

Written by Emma Duffy.