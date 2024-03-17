Derry beat Mayo to return to the top of Division 1, Kerry win in Roscommon

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Roscommon 1-11

Kerry 1-17

DAVID CLIFFORD FIRED a first-half penalty over the bar, but finished with a six-point haul, as Kerry beat Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park on Sunday afternoon.

Jack O’Connor’s side move up to third in Division 1 ahead of next week’s final round of games, but defeat plunged Roscommon deeper into relegation trouble.

Mayo 2-13

Derry 3-15

DERRY RETURNED TO the top of Division 1 with victory over Mayo on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Niall Loughlin, Shane McGuigan and Conor McCluskey gave Mickey Harte’s side a five-point win in Castlebar.

