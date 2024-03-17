Advertisement
David Clifford's 0-6 helped Kerry leave the Hyde with two points. Evan Logan/INPHO
GAA Round-up

Derry beat Mayo to return to the top of Division 1, Kerry win in Roscommon

Derry and Kerry pick up the points in the penultimate round of the National Football League.
58 minutes ago
Roscommon 1-11 

Kerry 1-17

DAVID CLIFFORD FIRED a first-half penalty over the bar, but finished with a six-point haul, as Kerry beat Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park on Sunday afternoon.

Jack O’Connor’s side move up to third in Division 1 ahead of next week’s final round of games, but defeat plunged Roscommon deeper into relegation trouble.

Mayo 2-13

Derry 3-15

DERRY RETURNED TO the top of Division 1 with victory over Mayo on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Niall Loughlin, Shane McGuigan and Conor McCluskey gave Mickey Harte’s side a five-point win in Castlebar.

